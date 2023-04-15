An 18-year-old skateboarder died in a traffic crash in Statesville on Saturday morning.

The Statesville Police Department responded to the fatal crash on Davie Avenue near Ramsey Court shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the road suffering from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle, Statesville police said in a news release.

The 18-year-old died at the scene. Statesville police did not identify the man as of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Statesville police said immediate family members still needed to be notified.

The vehicle that struck the man was operated by Shirley Jean Lyalls, 67, of Statesville. Lyalls was still on the scene when officers arrived, Statesville police said.

The preliminary investigation discovered the 18-year-old was traveling west on Davie Avenue on a skateboard. Lyalls was also traveling west on Davie Avenue at the time of the collision, Statesville police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.