Abortion in Iredell: Future is in hands of legislature and voters who elect them

The only thing that can be agreed on after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States is that the ruling changes the lives of women and others in the country, as well as in Iredell County, as the court said the decision was to be left up to states themselves.

In North Carolina, it is still legal, but for Rep. Jeff McNeely and Republicans in the General Assembly, it is merely a matter of time before they introduce legislation to curtail or eliminate what was considered a right under Roe v. Wade.

“It’s going to come up, it’s just not going to come up right now. We don’t have the time to do it right now, and don’t have the votes to get it done right now,” McNeely said.

McNeely said that with a Democrat as governor, and no super majority in the state house and senate, as well as the current makeup of the state’s supreme court, the odds would be against a bill passing and not being vetoed or thrown out by the courts. He said if that changes, the state’s Republicans are expected to act as it’s been an issue they’ve looked at tackling for some time. With the SCOTUS ruling, the decision no longer is considered a right, but at the discretion of state legislatures.

For pro-life Republicans, it was a win that allows them to consider passing a law that they couldn’t for decades.

“I was delighted. Something I prayed for and hoped for many, many years. I’m a pro-life Christian and waited for many years to tackle this issue,” McNeely said. “It breaks my heart waiting.”

But with that waiting also comes a chance to campaign on it, something he expects both sides to do.

“One side wants to kill babies and the other side wants to save them. We’ve been waiting for this moment, now it’s time to do something,” McNeely said.

Language like that highlights the divide in the battle going on in the state right now. While Republicans position themselves pro-life, Democrats in the state will run on it as a choice for women to make as they rally their voters behind women’s rights, healthcare, and well-being.

While that ends up being the framing of the debate — women’s rights versus that of a baby or fetus — for many women in the state it isn’t just a political debate, but one that can affect their lives now and well into the future.

Abortion in North Carolina

For someone in Statesville, it is a 45-minute or longer drive to begin the process of an abortion. That may be less of a hurdle for those with the money or support network, it is one for lower-income residents of the county. According to Tara Romano, the executive director of Pro-Choice North Carolina, there are nine counties in the state with abortion clinics, typically clustered in the state’s metro areas. Romano noted telemedicine appointments are banned in the case of seeking a medical abortion, so the challenges of travel are a hurdle for one seeking an abortion, as well as a 72-hour wait period before the procedure.

Those, as well as required counseling, are laws passed that make the procedure more difficult for women seeking it, Romano said, not for her health or well-being.

“That was written by anti-abortion politicians before able to get the procedure and then there are limits on who is able to provide abortion and where it can be provided,” Romano said. “These limits don’t have anything to do with like the medical or the safety of abortion. It has to do with like just politicians wanting to make it harder to access for women.”

Romano said due to the organization’s previous efforts advocating for the state not to have trigger laws that would have come into effect with Roe v. Wade being overruled, nothing has changed yet for her or their work in the state. However, she knows that could change whenever lawmakers take it up in the General Assembly in the future.

“We’ve always been a grassroots advocacy organization. We work small, we work statewide, helping people understand like the harm of having these restrictions, not just on abortion access but all reproductive health care. So what we see now is helping people understand that abortion is still legal in North Carolina, helping them access, and what has changed,” Romano said. She said that part of that information they share is that elections, and the people they vote for, can change the law in the state. She said it doesn’t help that much of the discourse focuses on the debate at the federal level when now the laws surrounding abortion will be settled at the state level.

“Things could change in the legislature after the November election, which means that potentially we could see more anti-abortion restrictions or even a complete ban in North Carolina,” Romano said. “It’s a very political issue but we know that people of all backgrounds, access abortion and support abortion access.”

While politics overshadows the subject, in the end, Romano said their goal is to make sure that choice is available to those that need it.

Politics of abortion

The political side of it, at least in Iredell County, falls to elected officials like McNeely, and those on the other side of the aisle looking to as they see it, allow women to have a choice.

“Abortion is more complicated than just choosing whether or not to have a pregnancy,” Beth Kendall said. She is the chair of the Democratic party in Iredell County.

Kendall said the first few days after the ruling were filled with phone calls — both personal and political — as she and others discussed what was next.

“It was talking to people, what’s happening next, what can we do to help, what can we do to fix this, essentially,” Kendall said. “We have to make people vote. When it’s such a big thing to so many people, you’ve got to make that correlation between yes, this has happened, yes it is a big deal, and encourage people to vote and work toward people who have similar positions into office.”

Kendall said the issue affects every woman, and even though it is still legal in North Carolina, the knowledge that it could change with one bill in the state house means that the previously granted right is now at the discretion of state legislatures.

“We’ve been made second-class citizens. If you look at it strictly from a matter of what I can do with my body, corpses have more rights than women do at this point because people at least have to sign off before death what people do with their body,” Kendall said. “It affects so many people on so many levels and is just such a personal choice.”

“It’s hard to express how hard it is having a right you were born having taken away,” Kendall said.

The local head of the Democratic party noted that laws passed in other states and the reluctance of health care providers to risk legal issues have already had a chilling effect. While there hasn’t been a clear indication of how strict any laws in North Carolina would be if Republicans gain enough in the General Assembly or win the governorship, what is happening in states around North Carolina gives her and others an idea of what could come.

The debate on abortion often centers around when life begins and at what stage of development the law should grant fetus personhood. Kendall said that there is an understandable gulf between the two sides, depending on people’s personal stances, opinions on science, and religion. In the end, she argues it comes down to a woman’s health, and her choice. She said with the impact that having a child has on a woman and her life, it isn’t something that politicians should decide.

“That’s not something that should be left up to the government, in any way, shape, or form,” Kendall said.

The politics of abortion — with the right arguing pro-life and the left arguing pro-choice — hasn’t changed since Roe v. Wade was overturned earlier this year.

Both sides talking points remain the same.

What has changed is the reality that the future of abortion in North Carolina is in the hands of the legislature and the voters who elect them.