Abby's Smart Girls raise money for Iredell March of Dimes

It wasn’t a walk in the park, but Abby’s Smart Girls stroll through Statesville helped net $1,200 for the March of Dimes on Friday.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has made fundraising harder for many nonprofits, Aletha Daye led more than a dozen girls in the effort while flanked by the group’s founders, Russ and Vicki Winthrop. The March of Dimes had been organizing virtual walks this year due to the pandemic, but Abby’s Smart Girls wanted to get out and take a more active role in the process.
“We wanted them to see the power of community involvement and giving back to others,” Russ Winthrop said.
The money collected was then turned over to Rebecca Sellers, a local representative of the March of Dimes.
The March of Dimes supports research, education and advocacy to improve the health of mothers and their children. As stated on the website, “We believe that every baby deserves the best possible start. Unfortunately, not all babies get one. We are changing that.”
Continuing Abby’s legacy
For Russ and Vicki Winthrop, the reason they started Abby’s Smart Girls was to honor their daughter, who died in 2019 at the age of 24 while awaiting a heart transplant.
“Abby wanted to work with young girls and was a big advocate for women, so we wanted to continue on with what she would have done. We wanted to continue that legacy,” Russell said.
They wanted the group to be under the Boys & Girls umbrella, which led to Daye’s involvement as the program’s coordinator. Much like the group’s namesake, she has a passion for working with young women.
“Healthy attitudes, healthy lifestyles, to enhance them going forward so they are the best individuals they can be,” Daye said. “This is where my heart is, I love these girls.”
According to the group’s press release, Abby’s Smart Girls at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont promotes small-group health, fitness, prevention/education, and self-esteem enhancement programs designed to meet the developmental needs of girls ages 8 to 18. The group uses education, volunteering, field trips and mentoring to meet their goals of assisting the girls in reaching their potential mentally and physically.
Russell said he hopes they make an impact from when they enter the program and help them as they prepare for college.
Abby’s Smart Girls hope to inspire others to join us to raise awareness of March of Dimes. The group teamed with the family of Will Johnson, who was born prematurely. They are encouraging others to make donations at www.marchforbabies.org/teamwilljohnson.
To learn more about the Abby Winthrop SMART Girls Program, visit www.piedmontbgc.org.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL