Abby's Smart Girls raise money for Iredell March of Dimes

It wasn’t a walk in the park, but Abby’s Smart Girls stroll through Statesville helped net $1,200 for the March of Dimes on Friday.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has made fundraising harder for many nonprofits, Aletha Daye led more than a dozen girls in the effort while flanked by the group’s founders, Russ and Vicki Winthrop. The March of Dimes had been organizing virtual walks this year due to the pandemic, but Abby’s Smart Girls wanted to get out and take a more active role in the process.

“We wanted them to see the power of community involvement and giving back to others,” Russ Winthrop said.

The money collected was then turned over to Rebecca Sellers, a local representative of the March of Dimes.

The March of Dimes supports research, education and advocacy to improve the health of mothers and their children. As stated on the website, “We believe that every baby deserves the best possible start. Unfortunately, not all babies get one. We are changing that.”

Continuing Abby’s legacy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Russ and Vicki Winthrop, the reason they started Abby’s Smart Girls was to honor their daughter, who died in 2019 at the age of 24 while awaiting a heart transplant.