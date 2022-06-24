Abby's Smart Girls' Inspiring Women Leaders Conference looks to mentor young women

Abby's Smart Girls wants to prepare the next generation of women to be leaders in their communities through its Inspiring Women Leaders Conference.

Set for July 11-15 on the main campus of Mitchell Community College, the camp is free to any girl in the eighth through 12th grades in Iredell County.

Attendees will get to hear presentations from some of the top female leaders in the community, and hear from several local agencies on a variety of timely topics.

But the impact of the camp looks to go beyond the week itself as students will be paired with a woman who will continue mentoring these young women in small groups throughout the upcoming school year.

For parents or girls who want to register, contact Aletha Daye, Abby Winthrop SMART Girls Coordinator at adaye@piedmontbgc.org or call: 704-397-2429. They can also register by going to our website: www.piedmontbgc.org and look under the Events tab.

Speakers scheduled to take part include Dr. Alvera Lesane, assistant superintendent of Durham Public Schools; Iredell County Commissioner Melissa Neader; Julia Wilson, vice president of GL Wilson; West Iredell High School principal Dr. Angel Dalton; Iredell County Manager Beth Mull; retired professor Dr. Faye Rucker; Boys & Girls Club CEO Clarrisa Young; Statesville Chamber President and CEO Shannon Viera; North Carolina Sen. Vickie Sawyer; and Dr. Cherie Smith, VP of nursing at Iredell Health Systems.

