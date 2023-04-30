There will be a serious depletion of coal and petroleum reserves, but by 2022 there will be “a great deal of power” harvested from the ocean tides, the sun and from atomic energy.

Motion pictures will be more attractive, as they will be presented in natural colors, the actors with speaking voices. The stage, for live production of plays, etc., may disappear.

Commercial flying will be commonplace, with flights between London and America taking as little as eight hours.

Railroads will become less important, most of the freight being carried on roads by trucks.

Owners of private homes will organize themselves into co-operatve groups, “to engage staffs to cook, clean, and mend.”

Synthetic meals, will be taken in the form of pills, although traditional foods and their preparations will still survive among old-fashioned people. “I am convinced that corned beef hash and pumpkin pie will still exist, but the pill lunch will roll by their side,” said Mr. George.

The majority of people will live in glass-roofed cities, with giant community dwellings of 40 or 50 stories high, rather than in private homes; these community dwellings holding “easily four or five thousand families.” Each block would have its own authority and “undertake laundry, mending, cleaning and provide a complete nursery for the children of the tenants.” Also, the roof would completely do away with weather and would maintain an even temperature to be fixed by the taste of the period.

Fewer horses will be bred.

As to society, a hundred years hence families may have less of a bond, “because the child is likely to be taken over by the State, not only schooled but fed and at the end of its training placed in a post suitable to Its abilities.”

Furthermore, “Birth control … will be legal all over the world.” Women will be more emancipated and empowered. “The condition of the family will be governed by the position of woman, because woman is the family, while man is merely Its supporter. It is practically certain that by 2022 nearly all women will have discarded the idea that they are primarily ‘makers of men (children).’”

Most fit women then be following an individual career. More positions will be open to them and a great many women will have risen high. The year 2022 will probably see a large number of women in journalism, a great many on the judicial bench, many more in civil service posts and perhaps some in the President’s Cabinet.

Marriage will still exist much as it is to-day, … but divorce will probably be as easy everywhere as it is in Nevada. As to alimony, the woman will be expected, after the divorce, to pay her share of the maintenance of her children.

By 2022 most nations will have nationalized their railways, telegraphs, telephones, canals, docks, water supply, gas and electricity.

There will still be war. The wars of that future period may be less frequent than they are today, and be limited, but it will still be there. I suspect those wars to come will be made horrible beyond my conception by new poison gases, inextinguishable flames and smoke clouds.

The work of the household, which is being reduced day by day, will in 2022 be a great deal lighter. Most of the cleaning required to-day in a house will have been done away with.

It is likely that the United States will have a complete settlement, with a population of about 240,000,000.

Few people will work as much as seven hours a day in 2022.

Mr. George certainly was right about a shorter workday, wireless telephones, women in the President’s Cabinet and people living in skyscrapers. Tragically, war still exists in our enlightened times.

Also, we have atomic power, but still have not tapped solar and tide power as much as could be achieved.

There are probably fewer horses than there were 100 years ago.

So far, thank the Lord, no synthetic meals in pill form!