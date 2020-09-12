A VIEW FROM THE HUDSON

Things change.

Some worry the American way of life is disappearing but I have no idea how that would happen. Variety and change are woven into our society --- it’s an amazing fact that we’ve always made room for each other and absorbed different ideas. I recently walked along the main street of our city and people passed me close with cell phones streaming Ed Sheeran, Trisha Yearwood, Bob Marley, a preacher stood on a corner proclaiming the imminence of the Second Coming, and down the street a hot dog vender was doing a brisk business with a variety of people. Sure, televised news would have you think we’re at each other’s throat, but average Americans show enormous tolerance for each other. We look, we wave, we order a hot dog with onions, we move on.

My grandmother would have easily weathered a pandemic, being a farm woman, stoic, self-sufficient, devoted to God and family. She didn’t socialize much, with seven children, her husband, two mules, chickens scratching about in the yard, and big leggy dogs living under the house, that was enough. She stayed close to home without a governor requiring it. Sitting and talking was fundamental to life, conversation was about crops, family, or church, but never about politics. Anyone who came to visit was welcomed, and if possible, they were fed.