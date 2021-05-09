A View from the Hudson

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, and while there was a 59 percent drop in viewers this year for the Oscar Awards, today, Mother’s Day, remains at an all-time high as the day to honor the person that brought you into this world.
Oddly, something as wonderful as becoming a mother is not conducive to sentimental memories. I know. About 28 years ago I saw a woman become a mother and believe you me, it was not a pretty sight.
She was in a room with strangers, her legs propped up, damp hair sticking to her forehead, her hospital gown wet around the shoulders, and her lips were pulled back in a grimace of pain.
Me, a man, and therefore given to saying foolish things, asked “Do you hurt, sweety?”
Her eyes flew open, she glared at me with a demonic look that would have cracked an oyster at 20 paces. I stepped back, expecting her to levitate above the bed and slowly spin. She demanded 30 epidurals and wanted them immediately or by yesterday before noon.
Not a good moment for hugs.
It took nine hours of hard labor before our son came into the world. Then a nurse gently gave him to my wife.
She counted his fingers and toes, held him close, then she went to sleep, a pale worn face on a damp pillow. That evening was not glamorous and has yet to produce any sentimental memories.
Nevertheless, motherhood starts out nice at first.
There are romantic dinners, great conversations, good movies, later, the wedding goes okay and you come home from the honeymoon. Right then, the mothers-to-be begin their slow slide to bonded servant, counselor, cleaning technician, cook, disciplinarian, homework monitor, and CEO of Soccer Transportation, Inc.
A woman who might have been a research chemist or a Prime Minister swaps her size 2 or 4 dress for a bigger waist and holds a colicky baby, you, all the while losing the attributes to be a fashion model on a magazine cover.
Motherhood demands she give up much of her life so we can have ours. She is poured into life like wet concrete, to harden so we can build our lives on her foundation. We get to decorate our life while she supports the load bearing walls that our ornaments and trophies rest upon.
Mothers love unconditionally, even when you wash the hamster in the toilet with her favorite bath soap or steal forbidden cookies before dinner. Mothers change smelly odorous diapers that would stop the 82nd Airborne soldiers in their tracks.
Mothers do not become pretty as life goes on instead, they become beautiful.
Pretty comes and goes, it’s fleeting, depends upon accessories, hair dyes, and membership at a good gym. But true beauty has its own features, like ridge lines on majestic mountains that have withstood everything life can throw at them and yet become grander and more beautiful from the effort.
My mother is now 88 and chugs up steep gradients on her own steam. Her lines have become graceful and her beauty is that of solid and sure character. She is not just a grand mountain to look at — my mother is a long chain of beautiful mountains that I’ll never see all of but am surprised to discover new heights of forgiveness and love that cannot be imagined.
She’s a beautiful wonder.
Oh, I saw your mother this week.
We talked and she remembers the hamster debacle. She deserves a phone call from you so put down the newspaper, “honey cakes.” Call her. Now. Tell her you love her.
