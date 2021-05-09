A View from the Hudson

Nevertheless, motherhood starts out nice at first.

There are romantic dinners, great conversations, good movies, later, the wedding goes okay and you come home from the honeymoon. Right then, the mothers-to-be begin their slow slide to bonded servant, counselor, cleaning technician, cook, disciplinarian, homework monitor, and CEO of Soccer Transportation, Inc.

A woman who might have been a research chemist or a Prime Minister swaps her size 2 or 4 dress for a bigger waist and holds a colicky baby, you, all the while losing the attributes to be a fashion model on a magazine cover.

Motherhood demands she give up much of her life so we can have ours. She is poured into life like wet concrete, to harden so we can build our lives on her foundation. We get to decorate our life while she supports the load bearing walls that our ornaments and trophies rest upon.

Mothers love unconditionally, even when you wash the hamster in the toilet with her favorite bath soap or steal forbidden cookies before dinner. Mothers change smelly odorous diapers that would stop the 82nd Airborne soldiers in their tracks.

Mothers do not become pretty as life goes on instead, they become beautiful.