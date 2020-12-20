A VIEW FROM THE HUDSON: While you’re sitting, let’s talk about Christmas

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, wearing my old scarf and thick winter coat.

I had returned from a busy superstore this week and was struck by how friendly and kind everyone was --- the cashiers, shoppers, the security people, and then it dawned on me --- it’s Christmas.

I stood in a long check-out line and no one seemed impatient, the lady in front of me turned and wished me a Merry Christmas and when I fumbled with my wallet to find my credit card the cashier gently told me to take my time. Kindness from a stranger.

“Look after him,” said the good Samaritan and pledged to pay the inn keeper for his troubles. When I add to that, acts of kindness by strangers, to the love and care of aunts, uncles, school teachers, and the three men Bill, John, and Pete who hired me at various times in my life even though I showed little promise, then I feel my entire life has been a Christmas, and if a loose brick fell on my head when I exited the store, no tears for me were needed. But, as it turns out I did exit the store without being bonked on my noggin' and along the way a lady stopped her car to allow me to cross a walkway, my arms full of packages.

We Christians should never feel sheepish about shepherds and angels. They surround us.