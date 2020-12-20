A VIEW FROM THE HUDSON: While you’re sitting, let’s talk about Christmas

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, wearing my old scarf and thick winter coat.
I had returned from a busy superstore this week and was struck by how friendly and kind everyone was --- the cashiers, shoppers, the security people, and then it dawned on me --- it’s Christmas.
I stood in a long check-out line and no one seemed impatient, the lady in front of me turned and wished me a Merry Christmas and when I fumbled with my wallet to find my credit card the cashier gently told me to take my time. Kindness from a stranger.
“Look after him,” said the good Samaritan and pledged to pay the inn keeper for his troubles. When I add to that, acts of kindness by strangers, to the love and care of aunts, uncles, school teachers, and the three men Bill, John, and Pete who hired me at various times in my life even though I showed little promise, then I feel my entire life has been a Christmas, and if a loose brick fell on my head when I exited the store, no tears for me were needed. But, as it turns out I did exit the store without being bonked on my noggin' and along the way a lady stopped her car to allow me to cross a walkway, my arms full of packages.
We Christians should never feel sheepish about shepherds and angels. They surround us.
Each Christmas now is a wonderous gift, even though it comes with annoying worm-ear songs, like one with a drummer boy and rum-pum-pum-pum and one about 12 days and a partridge which make you want to plug your ears and take radio stations to civil court. Nevertheless, the wonder and beauty of a day is all in how you choose to see it.
I’ve come to love my days in old age and wish I’d gotten here sooner. I was distracted by youthful pursuits, lust, dreams, and the Beatle’s Sgt. Pepper album. I determined to be a youthful musician/artist who tragically dies young, but I missed several opportunities and then I reached 64, which the Beatles imply is too old to die young, so I hung around and found that being old is way cool. You no longer have to eat your vegetables.
You learn you can sit in a quiet room, gaze at a tree decorated with white lights and welcome the Ghost of Christmas Past to show you memory after memory of Mother cooking seafoam candy in the kitchen, the games of Rook and Monopoly, the dining table with the extra leaf in it and Uncle Don and Aunt Linda and Dot and Mary Jane dropping by, Father placing in my hand a new bone-handle Case pocketknife, and the gift of a laboratory set which taught me to use sulfur to make a stink bomb which gave me a brief career in bathroom terrorism.
A good Christmas consists of the three C’s --- cookies, candles, and carols. Lots of carols --- preferable played on my 44-year-old Alvarez guitar which has accompanied me on dozens of stages, through one divorce, and once accidently fell out a second story church window while in it’s hard-shell case, bounced twice on the asphalt below, and still played perfectly 10 minutes later for a Christmas program at a Baptist orphanage. Whenever I hold it, I’m reminded miracles do happen.
But the greatest miracle of all is a loving God who brought forgiveness and teaches kindness. Be cheered by the visiting spirits, hear the angels sing, pull your loved ones close, and have a Merry Christmas.
