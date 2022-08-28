A View from the Hudson: When the volcano blows

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, singing a line from a Jimmy Buffet song that goes “… I don’t know where I’m a-gonna go when the volcano blows.”

Here we stand, angry half-naked natives at the base of the volcano of finance, begging the gods of mutual funds to spare us as the ground shakes beneath our feet and economists examine the entrails of chickens and the shamans of the Federal Reserve toss sacred foo-foo dust into the smoking crater. We live with a system patched together by politicians — of both parties — so every time a cow paddy hits the fan the Feds step in with a bigger patch, the Inflation Reduction Act, and still nobody can tell us ignorant peasants how rough the crash might be. Nobody knows.

Meanwhile there were rumors of a cool fall coming, but then the sun came out and temperatures soared back up into the nineties. If this keeps up, I’ll start writing stories about folks who sit around in their underwear drinking mint julips beneath a ceiling fan and in the evening they dance and clap and play a banjo down by the banks of the muddy river.

But the fear of disaster and weather does not slow us down. We are cocky American optimists. We go to Heavenly Acres Rest Home to take Uncle Bobby his fresh-flower arrangement and we see old people shuffling along with their walkers, enduring the slow tedium of decay, and we honestly don’t expect this to ever happen to us. We expect to keep singing, dancing, and playing the banjo up to The End and through the roll of credits.

Ours used to be a potluck culture society — the sharing of food as a bond, you give your best to me, I give my best to you. But that no longer

exists.

If some folks bring fried chicken and others bring gallons of factory-made potato salad — snap! — the potluck is over. If some people don’t care to make something good, then why should we? And so, Aunt Virginia’s fried chicken becomes a memory and now we settle for commercial Tub O’ Chicken Nuggets in a red and white container while standards slip in public schools and the Feds apply more patches.

I have a friend who inherited a small boat-load of money and found a financial advisor who appeared pretty smart until one day, discussing his partner in the firm, he said, “Me and him think you should stick to bonds.”

“Should I take the financial advice of someone who uses Me as a subject in that manner?”, he asked me.

No.

Perhaps the financial dilemma we are seeing is the result of poor spelling now coming out of public schools and colleges. I received an email from a college student stating he wishes he could have been “their” to have “scene” John Prine at a concert. Kids now learn to spell by the Good Enough method. If you know what you mean, in your heart, that’s Good Enough. Feelings now overrule facts. So, you go your way and the clouds of Ignorance build up, the ground shakes, the volcano rumbles.

I come from farming people who believed wealth was what was on the premises. If you’ve got 20 jars of tomatoes in the pantry along with a five-pound bag of rice, you felt a sense of well-being.

In the meantime I say we make the suits in Washington climb up to the steaming crater and crouch there until they convince the volcano to stop shaking. You read it here first.