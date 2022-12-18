A View from the Hudson: When the Visigoths and Huns come for Christmas

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved “Merry Christmas!” and remembered some years ago we got a big crowd together for the holiday. The Visigoths came and so did the Huns along with a small tribe of half-crazed savages who hunkered at the table drinking from goblets, eating meat with their bare hands, belching, whooping, and somebody brought a catapult. We were scrapping food off the ceiling fans for weeks.

I realized there was a better way to celebrate Christmas.

Those ladies’ magazines that tell you how to decorate the windows with old coffee grounds and make center pieces out of dryer lint in 10 minutes — they leave out some basics and I, as a promoter of common sense and based on past Christmas experiences, now offer you my thoughts for an enjoyable Christmas.

First remember, the dinner is small potatoes.

Take innovation out to the woods, kill it, and bury it deep — it’s not worth the stress and heartache. That pheasant flambés with Noel bouillabaisse and brandy-soaked caviar soufflés — sweetheart, that’s just a recipe for disaster. Spoon out some spuds, deli rolls, stir-fried veggies, plop the turkey on a white platter, open a can of cranberry sauce, and say grace. Use only commercially baked pies, on sale. Christmas dinner should stay traditional like Coca-Cola, don’t mess with a good thing.

And note — the guest list makes or breaks Christmas dinner.

Never invite people like yourself — intelligent, politically stable, moisturized, lotion scented, and modest. It’s like forming an orchestra where everybody plays only the piccolo. Invite people you dread to see — a cousin who sees the wise men in his mash potatoes, a vegan that believes she’s actually a reincarnated Holstein, and Uncle Bob who drones on about his latest colonoscopy. You’re after variety.

Make everybody your ringer. You welcome each guest with a handshake, pull them close and whisper in their ear “Thank goodness you came. You’re the only one here with personality and humor. Everybody else is apparently embalmed. Yuk it up some. Help. Me.”

Also, I’ve found some staged drama helps. Many a Christmas dissolves after the meal is eaten.

Conversation dies down because the body is packed with animal parts. People get drowsy. You must prevent massive REM stage sleep. A little trick I sometimes use is to suddenly throw my napkin down and say in a trembling voice, “Nobody in this family loves me! When you have a successful newspaper column, you’re considered different. I’ve never been accepted.” Then sob, leap up from the table and lock yourself in the bathroom leaving everybody to stare at their plates and feel guilty.

Now you’ve got momentum. Go for a big ending.

You’re out of the bathroom and everybody’s up giving you consoling hugs and telling you they love you. “I don’t know what made me do that” you say,” Please forgive me.” And of course, they do. Then Uncle Bob tells everybody to look out the window, it’s snowing and the front yard is full of carolers. You hear the soft sound of “The First Noel” and see Jimmy Stewart holding hands with Cinderella. Burl Ives is standing between Rosemary Clooney and the Grinch. Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Perry Como are in tuxedoes and all the Munchkins from Oz are singing a doo-whop backup. At that moment Santa makes a low pass over the front yard in his sleigh, waves, and into your hand he drops a winning lottery ticket. Ho, ho, ho!

Can Christmas really be this great? It sure can sugar plum, just follow these pointers, click your heels, and believe. Merry Christmas.