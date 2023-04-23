I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, the news is full of shootings and recently the weather went rogue causing a spring afternoon to turn grey with a cold chilling rain. But no worries, to escape the turmoil and weather, you can just walk towards the light.

And that soft light is just inside home as you enter and shake the chill from your shoulders.

On a stressful evening it’s a joy to step through the front door, into warmth, and inhale the thick aromas of a hearty comfort dinner. You wash your hands, sit down, and eat steaming hot roast beef with garlic, creamy mashed potatoes, and fatty brown gravy. You savor overcooked carrots and onions and have another hot biscuit sopped in sweet honey.

These are the moments I admit to old-fashion sexism — food is better when someone else cooks it, preferably your spouse. You can cook your own comfort food like I did when I was a bachelor, but cooking your own food is like scratching your own back with your hand — the sensation is there but with less voltage.

I love to cook, and when news and weather gets me down, I make a date with my wife in the kitchen. We don individual aprons, she breaks out the spice rack and I sharpen the meat cleaver. It’s a hoot.

This complicated society moves me towards the simplification cooking brings. You become focused, thankful, and realize the essentials of life are food, shelter, and a good antihistamine. Everything else is fluff.

Stews are my favorites as they require hands on attention, something most of the world should consider. You can’t handle a fully loaded AR-15 or make a pipe bomb and blow 20 people away at the mall if you’re home dicing onions. You pull out a big pot, make sure you’ve got enough oregano, and the world is a safer place.

There’s nothing more peaceful than preparing the ingredients for a stew. You get to spend time with things non-political like celery, gentle carrots, and emotionally stable fresh Russets. Raw beef has no anger management issues.

You and your spouse stand side by side and to the calming sound of parsnips being peeled and cut, you discuss the family, knee replacements, and the wonders of fresh cilantro. Your hands work together chopping parsley, mincing garlic, and you remember the onions must be cut a certain way. You pay attention, you focus, you want the seasonings to be just right.

You assemble a wonderful assortment of ingredients that will soon blend under heat and send hearty aromas throughout the house. You stand and quietly stir the pot, thankful you have a home, thankful you have food.

The truth is we’re all in way over our heads, we know it and our enemies know it. Current economic policies are financially bleeding us and the weather, like our society, tends to extremes. We’re a nation ruled by over-indulged politicians on both sides, and our economy functions courtesy of China.

God help us, and thankfully so far, He seems inclined to do so.

We can’t do much about the weather, foreign wars, or inept politicians. Our Bible teaches us to leave all that up to God and the laws of nature.

So, what can you do?

As the world rages and rain blows against the windows, you can prepare some hearty food for those you love, that is something you can do. In the end, despite all, the meek will inherit the earth, along with their best recipes and, of course, fresh basil. Let’s do a lunch soon.