A View from the Hudson: When the brains leave a marriage

Fortunately, it’s only for a few days and right now there is nobody here to say, “Surely you’re not going out wearing those pants with that shirt?” Nobody here to stare at me in a restaurant with her eyebrows raised and point tactfully to the corner of her mouth. Nobody here to remind me of the name of the lady walking by in the supermarket (Lisa) whom I ought to remember and I say to my wife “She and me worked together for the city.” My wife, a former school teacher, takes the bait and corrects me saying “She and I.” “No,” I say, “you never worked for the city.” And I laugh and laugh.