A View from the Hudson: When the brains leave a marriage

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s autumn and we’re all dealing with change.
My wife has left me.
Fortunately, it’s only for a few days and right now there is nobody here to say, “Surely you’re not going out wearing those pants with that shirt?” Nobody here to stare at me in a restaurant with her eyebrows raised and point tactfully to the corner of her mouth. Nobody here to remind me of the name of the lady walking by in the supermarket (Lisa) whom I ought to remember and I say to my wife “She and me worked together for the city.” My wife, a former school teacher, takes the bait and corrects me saying “She and I.” “No,” I say, “you never worked for the city.” And I laugh and laugh.
My clever wit is constant when she’s here but now I’m just a sad monk sitting in his dark cell, quill pen scratching out sentences that begin with giant capital letters drawn in exaggerated flourishes.
I’m having a small crisis right now, if you must know, because our TV claims it doesn’t have a signal and I’m about to give it a signal by hurling it out onto the front lawn. Our TV’s boorish behavior happens from time to time and my wife knows how to fix it.
When it comes to interacting with technology, I’m more of a hurler.
Or, I push buttons.
Some Einstein at Sony designed it and now the TV asks questions in white blocky letters on a blank screen and apparently it wants to discuss HD(?), PAN(?), or HMDI(?). I say …. words …. and push more buttons on the remote and now I have a picture the size of a postcard on my 55-inch screen. The TV offers me a chance to reset but my wife knows how to do that. I’d like to reset it with a baseball bat.
God once said — knowing that someday widescreen TV’s would fail — that it is not good for a man to live alone, so I went clay shooting at Hunting Creek Preserves with my friend James. We fired shotguns and clay targets exploded in mid-air and we congratulated each other on our shooting skills and then we ate cheeseburgers with perfectly cooked crinkle fries at Debbie’s Snack Bar in Harmony and by the time I got home, I didn’t hate our widescreen TV. As much.
It’s the American way. When confronted with a problem we lean on our friends, make a bunch of noise, and consume cholesterol and fried carbohydrates to help us through the night.
Running a house is tough and one person can’t do it all.
I normally handle the foreign policy issues in our home because not having all the facts never bothers me, whereas my wife chairs the departments of Practicality, Economics, and Good Manners. I say, “Let’s do the living room in a jungle zebra theme” and she says, “No.”
So we don’t.
My wife, the brains of the marriage, will no doubt resolve the TV problem upon her return. I’ll meet her at the door, point to the TV, and say “It’s dead.” She will calmly take the remote in hand and reset, PAN, or HMDI — do whatever, and thousands of pixels will come to life. My job is to stay out of the way until she gives the all clear. Later, I’ll make popcorn and together we’ll watch “The Great British Bake Off.”
Problems, surprisingly, are the secret to happiness in marriage. Embrace them together, and they make a home. Blessings on your day.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”