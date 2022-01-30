A View from the Hudson: When Southern craziness falls from the sky

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, snow was in my yard and a I smile was on my face.
It recently snowed, an atmospheric event here in the south that is like firing a gun near a herd of buffalo — wide-eyed people stampede and push their way into grocery markets, everyone looking and willing to battle for life sustaining supplies. During one of these events, I happened to be in a mega-mart looking for drain cleaner when out of the mob I saw a woman, zombie-like, pushing a shopping cart completely filled with diapers and a small child sitting on top. This woman was taking no chances and it set off a panic in me and before I could help it, my hand reached out and grabbed two bags of pork skins. Family size.
When it snows here in the south, we go wonderfully crazy.
Three falling snow flakes can cancel 40 church services while school systems announce class delays and cancellations. I know school teachers who upon hearing the announcement of snow, light candles, fall to their knees and pray for a blizzard.
Just mention snow to southerners and we’ll bravely vow to rebuild. Rumors spread about the mayor and elected officials being shuffled into underground bunkers stocked with cans of beans and saltine crackers — good people willing to govern under 2 inches of snow.
I grew up on a farm where some folksy wisdom was based on the weather and taught to you by your grandparents such as if it rains while the sun shines then it will rain the next day. An unusual bounty of pecans in the fall means a cold winter ahead. If a wooly worm caterpillar is dark, then winter will be harsh. But for snow itself — we had nothing. We just watched it come down and got all goofy.
I’ve been to New York and witnessed northern snow which is loud and made of gravel, dirt and buried cars. But southern snow is a bright white, it’s silent, hypnotic and soft, and each flake is hand-made by special angels. God sends the best snow to the south because he loves us.
When I was young, I would rush out to play in snow, even when it barely covered the grass in our front yard. My friends and I used our hands, along with bowls and spoons to scrape enough snow together to make a snowman — small lopsided balls stacked on each other consisting more of brown grass and black dirt than snow. We were proud and thought it looked wonderful.
Snow drives adults inside where we are forced to drink hot chocolate and our limbs won’t freeze off so we don’t spend a chunk of money on medical bills and ruin our beach vacation. I inevitably open my recipe box and make fresh hot Italian bread which causes my wife and me to sit close to each other while we eat it, hot from the oven, dipping pieces of it in dark balsamic vinegar and oregano. We experience the closeness of each other, surrounded by smells from the kitchen and we talk about our boys or plan a cruise or indulge in pure unbridled gossip. It’s all delicious.
Meanwhile outside, the snowy world seems transformed into round edges and glittering light, and completely at peace with itself.
In a country where government seems broken, and we’re subjected to the shrill speech of self-appointed behavior police, a little innocent craziness over a white lawn and a silly looking snowman is a very good thing. And so are pork skins. Stay warm.
(Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”)