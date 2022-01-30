A View from the Hudson: When Southern craziness falls from the sky

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I grew up on a farm where some folksy wisdom was based on the weather and taught to you by your grandparents such as if it rains while the sun shines then it will rain the next day. An unusual bounty of pecans in the fall means a cold winter ahead. If a wooly worm caterpillar is dark, then winter will be harsh. But for snow itself — we had nothing. We just watched it come down and got all goofy.

I’ve been to New York and witnessed northern snow which is loud and made of gravel, dirt and buried cars. But southern snow is a bright white, it’s silent, hypnotic and soft, and each flake is hand-made by special angels. God sends the best snow to the south because he loves us.

When I was young, I would rush out to play in snow, even when it barely covered the grass in our front yard. My friends and I used our hands, along with bowls and spoons to scrape enough snow together to make a snowman — small lopsided balls stacked on each other consisting more of brown grass and black dirt than snow. We were proud and thought it looked wonderful.