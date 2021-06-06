A View from the Hudson: When good vision meets bad memory

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, the month of June is beautiful, a gateway to summer memories.
“By the time you’re eighty years old you’ve learned everything. You only have to remember it,” said George Burns, a cigar smoking comedian who lived to be 100 years old. The longer we live the more we see but tend to forget bits of it, therefore all we need do is enjoy the blessings of old age — that, and remember where we put the TV remote. Let the young people run the world, the polar ice caps are their problem.
This came to mind recently at the office of Dr. Rick Bartlett, my optometrist — me sitting with my eyes opened wide, looking over his shoulder as instructed while he confirmed the success of a procedure that replaced my blurry cataracts with high-tech multifocal lens implants. The world is no longer a large Monet painting but instead is bright and focused as sharply as a Microsoft screen saver of the Amazon rain forest. I could read the certificates on his wall — he really is an optometrist. Now I can read print as small as a mustard seed and I have the long-range vision of a hungry eagle.
After a lifetime of glasses sliding down my nose and messy contact lenses, I no longer need them. Me, a Baptist curmudgeon, I actually smiled at the news. The water had been turned into wine. For a moment, even aging seemed to be held at bay.
And aging has become central in my life — I’m doing a lot of it.
At 68 there is a sweet spot as you prepare to take your leave — 68-75 years. That’s enough time surely to tidy up, make your peace, find your hat and shuffle off. The party is winding down around 75, the music is slower, the volume lowered so as not to annoy the neighbors and some of your friends start to leave early. By 80 the band is packing up, stage lights are down, the concession stand is closed, and Uber shows up with flashing red lights. Most people are heading for the door, saying their goodbyes. By 85 the lights are turned off one by one, loud clicks that echo in a large dance hall going dark.
But me, I left the doctor’s office feeling wildly happy. I’ve lived long enough for technology to give me perfect vision and allow me to walk out of a room full of people waiting to purchase prescription glasses. I was grateful. I wanted to do cartwheels in my front yard.
But I’d forgotten my coat, again, left it in the waiting room, so I had to drive back and retrieve it.
I worry about memory loss now after my wife showed me a picture taken years ago of us posing in front of a large rock during a mountain hike. I’d temporarily lost our way through the woods, night was coming, and I began to worry about bears that were not completely pro-life. I’d totally forgotten about that hike. I hope I’m not demented, yet how would you know?
Nevertheless, life is good.
Earlier on our back porch, we talked about what to eat tonight. My wife suggested we eat salmon with asparagus. I craved hot dogs with onions, mustard, and chili. So of course, we went with the salmon.
And now sitting at our table I can see — very clearly thank you — it looks delicious and thanks to sudden memory loss, I think that it’s exactly what I wanted.
