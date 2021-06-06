A View from the Hudson: When good vision meets bad memory

And aging has become central in my life — I’m doing a lot of it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At 68 there is a sweet spot as you prepare to take your leave — 68-75 years. That’s enough time surely to tidy up, make your peace, find your hat and shuffle off. The party is winding down around 75, the music is slower, the volume lowered so as not to annoy the neighbors and some of your friends start to leave early. By 80 the band is packing up, stage lights are down, the concession stand is closed, and Uber shows up with flashing red lights. Most people are heading for the door, saying their goodbyes. By 85 the lights are turned off one by one, loud clicks that echo in a large dance hall going dark.

But me, I left the doctor’s office feeling wildly happy. I’ve lived long enough for technology to give me perfect vision and allow me to walk out of a room full of people waiting to purchase prescription glasses. I was grateful. I wanted to do cartwheels in my front yard.

But I’d forgotten my coat, again, left it in the waiting room, so I had to drive back and retrieve it.