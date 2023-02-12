I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, aware that Valentine’s Day is approaching which weakens my natural urge to scream and brain drivers with a rolled newspaper who drive 42 in a 55 mph no passing zone.

Instead, I spoke gently this morning to the lady quietly pouring coffee in our kitchen. She smiled.

Marriage is a test to make a good life with the person who deals with your morning breath and suffers you in plaid boxers, yet thanks to her, ours is a good life. My second marriage and this year we will ring the bell of 33 years.

America is the land of second chances, not like Europe. We have remedial colleges for kids who studied phone apps all through high school. In Europe, it’s about efficiency, kids are separated into various categories, advanced, average, or service worker, and once in a box you rarely get out of it. In our country if a kid is lazy, undisciplined and ill-mannered we label them artistically talented, put them in a liberal arts college, they spend three years writing about their inner self, then they’re out looking work so now you can go through a fast food eatery and be served by a songwriter, poet or actor.

Not many second chances for an old man however, but we can hope. I miss my youth, when I could slow down, make the morning last, just kicking down the cobblestones looking for some fun and feeling groovy. Now it takes all morning to get started, I would not dare kick anything because to slip on cobblestones would result in hip replacement and feeling groovy is a good report on your blood test.

Nevertheless, viva la Valentine! Love is still the mainspring of our lives, and only songs and ironically, fiction, tell the truth about it. We still read 18th century wedding announcements, peruse syrupy advice columns, watch daytime love talk shows and Hallmark reduces love to a few witty sentences on cards. This is a huge lapse in judgment to present something as wonderful as real love to the world in such shallow sanitized ways.

Passionate love is more powerful than greed, so powerful it overcomes male inertia by rousing us up and off the couch to obtain membership in a gym and get whipped into shape. I once knew an overweight beef loving man who dined on arugula salads and organic lentils for over a month, all for a woman’s affection. Love lights a bonfire of excitement and propels us on a lifelong adventure with one person, even though success must overcome staggering odds. The wonderful thing about love is that people are capable of it at any time of life.

Sure, the country is falling apart. There are new food allergies every week so you can’t have dinner guests anymore unless we limit the menu to locally sourced artisanal tofu. And when guests arrive, everyone complains about the drive over — rush hour is horrible, roads are congested and people shave and text while driving.

But hope lives. People still fall in love.

I saw two millennials recently who are crazy about each other and they don’t hide it. The country is spiraling downward yet people still go to the trouble to attract each other.

I married a woman who makes me happy, the sight of her, her voice, her wit — I could be happy living with her in a 1970s motorhome. We’d have no chance at gardening (tomatoes) but I’m OK with that.

So be thankful for love and remember your Valentine. Life is good. Let’s do lunch soon.