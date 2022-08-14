A View from the Hudson: Tomatoes, a good sandwich, and a phone call

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, having just received word from back home that garden tomatoes this year are not as plentiful as anticipated due to weather conditions which has decreased tomato sandwich consumption and caused normally gentle people in that community to become cranky. Without enough tomato sandwiches, people fear that good solid marriages will suddenly be on shaky ground, cigarette smoking will increase, and alcohol sales are sure to rise. A wave of tomato theft is predicted.

The real problem? I think we expect too much out of tomatoes.

A tomato is a fruit, since it is the ovary of the plant, but we don’t put tomatoes on ice cream or on our oatmeal, do we? We do not. We demand it function as a vegetable. We know we’re wrong and we don’t care. We want our home-grown tomatoes cut thick, placed between two slices of over-processed white bread, and slathered with mayo. That’s not very healthy, you say. So, move to New Guinea. Watch golf on TV. Read Tolstoy.

Those of us that grew up with gardens expect home-grown tomatoes to be redemptive, for gardeners the tomato harvest is akin to the Second Coming. My father was a tobacco and hog farmer, not easily given to jubilation, but a good stand of garden tomatoes always made him happy.

God loves us and created the suburbs for gardens so good country people won’t have to suffer the indignity of getting their vegetables in a can from a green giant wearing fig leaves. I have farmer friends who would happily plant tomatoes right up to the front door of the house.

I thought about you, dear reader, and all of this last Thursday, eating alone — my wife was out with friends — I had made myself a large tomato sandwich, the size of a flounder, as an afternoon snack. I’m supposed to be dieting so don’t tell. It was around 3 p.m.

I’ve found a heavy afternoon snack tends to give me a rather active dream life. The other night I returned to my elementary school, Elmhurst, only to have my late father walk into class and tell me I had to plow corn so we both rode to the farm in his old green Ford pickup truck. We talked about my uncles, old hunting dogs, and the need for rain. It was wonderful and seemed so real, I enjoyed it — the body now freed from the labor of digestion, dabbling in virtual reality.

Anyway, I was taking a juicy bite when my cell phone rang. This is a problem when eating in early afternoon.

A friend wondered, me being a retired water treatment guy, if I had read an article about the coming catastrophic failure of water supplies in the western United States. It will affect our society, probably cause famine.

I replied nope, haven’t seen it. “I’m working on my newspaper column — gotta deadline,” I said. Being a writer has advantages, you’ve always got work that is bulletproof justification to avoid doing practically anything.

I listened about our doomed country for maybe twenty minutes, slowly biting and mushing to stifle the noise. When a friend is talking Armageddon, it’s hard to transition the conversation to fresh tomatoes. I didn’t even try.

I’ve no doubt this country now suffers from ill-behavior. I believe we reap what we sow. I also believe God has prepared a table for us in the presence of our enemies and I strongly suspect garden tomatoes are on the menu, with bread and mayo.

So be kind. Do good deeds. Share.