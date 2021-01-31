A View from the Hudson: Time to look ahead and remember our manners

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, my mind dwelling on recent events.
The images stick with you — the mob rushing up the steps, some blockhead smashing the window with a pole, people running wild in the marble halls of the Capitol, the cops in confusion — it was an assault by a few thousand barflies and other people you’d never hire to babysit your kids or feed your dog.
Overall, our country is in need of good manners. Which could be assisted by falling off a bicycle.
How? I’m glad you asked.
I grew up in a good community, the early part of my life in the city, where God and family provided an abundance of good manners and discipline. We were hard working serious Baptists.
Kids played and roamed about the neighborhood free as wild elk. You knew how to behave and you never smarted off at grownups. Your parents sent you to school with lunch money, told you to be nice, to say “thank you,” obey the teacher and if there was trouble about behavior — it was your fault. Period.
Your parents were dull slow creatures with a low center of gravity, their backs and knees always ached, they never read books on parenting, and when they gathered at social outings or church picnics, they never discussed schools or child development or the merits of any one school teacher. Their lives were not spent hovering around you, which in turn, taught you how to be responsible for your own life.
I remember the day I walked away from my little brown tricycle and mounted my new two-wheel red and black Schwinn bicycle. A big day for me.
I tilted, lurched, and wobbled down the street in front of our house and with great effort managed to make a U-turn without falling down. I was so proud. I started to wave to my parents who I’d just left standing in our front yard watching me.
But they weren’t there.
My parents were standing in a neighbor’s yard, their backs to me, having one of those boring conversations adults always had with each other. Their lack of interest rattled me. I wanted to get their attention.
But when your bicycle is battling gravity you can’t dwell on the unexpected, so I continued to ride, pedaling faster, picking up speed, forgetting my parents, my confidence growing as fast as my wheels were turning.
That’s when a brown mixed-breed dog came from out of nowhere barking at my feet. I yelped, lost my balance, and went down hard on the asphalt and tore my jeans through to the knee, which bled profusely, and one scraped elbow now resembled ground sausage. I remember my eyes filling with tears, my vision blurry as I limped sobbing to my mother.
She turned, knelt down, and examined my wounds. “You’re alright,” she said. “It’ll stop hurting in a bit. Let’s go wash it.”
And we did.
No drama. No doctor was paged. No teacher was blamed. No treat was given to compensate for falling. No therapy, no pills for anxiety, no one was ‘canceled’ and no bicycle manufacturer or dog owner got sued. I was kissed on the cheek, sent out to ride again, and by late afternoon baseball cards were flapping in the spokes of my wheels.
And that’s how you teach a kid to have a responsible life with good manners and to properly enter a building. We can talk more later, so stay safe and tell your mother I said hello.
