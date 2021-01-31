A View from the Hudson: Time to look ahead and remember our manners

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, my mind dwelling on recent events.

The images stick with you — the mob rushing up the steps, some blockhead smashing the window with a pole, people running wild in the marble halls of the Capitol, the cops in confusion — it was an assault by a few thousand barflies and other people you’d never hire to babysit your kids or feed your dog.

Overall, our country is in need of good manners. Which could be assisted by falling off a bicycle.

How? I’m glad you asked.

I grew up in a good community, the early part of my life in the city, where God and family provided an abundance of good manners and discipline. We were hard working serious Baptists.

Kids played and roamed about the neighborhood free as wild elk. You knew how to behave and you never smarted off at grownups. Your parents sent you to school with lunch money, told you to be nice, to say “thank you,” obey the teacher and if there was trouble about behavior — it was your fault. Period.