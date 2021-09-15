A View from the Hudson: These days, a front porch is a good place to be

Our porches, on the other hand, provided a balance between outside and indoors. A good porch got the men out of the parlor so they could smoke, and where you could eat food with your hands.

To me, as a kid, a screened porch was a holding pen for adults.

After supper when the sun set low, neighbors stopped by your porch singly or in pairs. For me, grown-ups were cumbersome slow-footed creatures with aches and pains, who sat down carefully, groaned, and then joked about it. Lower-back pain seemed as inevitable as taxes. The price of gasoline was always too high. Often someone would pop over for a minute, but they’d stay longer if we had the ice cream maker out. The possibility of ice cream caused grown-ups to gather round like wildebeest at water holes.

Our porch promoted grace and fellowship. The best and most lively conversations occurred on the porch probably because they were unsolicited and without pretension.