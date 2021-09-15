A View from the Hudson: These days, a front porch is a good place to be

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, having recently returned from Melissa Neader’s WAME radio show “Motivational Monday.” I begin stories by referencing my front porch and she wanted to know, why?
In these perilous days with the Taliban wanting to live in medieval times and COVID creeping about, a front porch is a good place to be.
My life began just in time to smell the last wisps of coal smoke in my nostrils and I heard the last shrills of steam engine locomotives. Somber serious aunts wearing plain cotton print dresses walked through my childhood, quoting proverbs and idioms (waste not want not, a watched pot never boils, if ifs and ands were pots and pans, there’d be no work for tinker’s hands) while stoic uncle-farmers watched over all of us. I saw the last working mules and observed the passing of screened-in porches.
My ancestors were hard working people, most of whom had a front or back porch and embraced values that saw to the welfare of children, required church attendance, demanded kindness to animals, and believed the government was bothersome but necessary.
Our porches were usually screened in and functional. The wealthy had decorative structures like verandas, patios, or a portico similar to the White House — where you meet prime ministers, kings, foreign poohbahs, and cannons boom, a band plays, the press makes notes, and then everybody goes indoors.
Our porches, on the other hand, provided a balance between outside and indoors. A good porch got the men out of the parlor so they could smoke, and where you could eat food with your hands.
To me, as a kid, a screened porch was a holding pen for adults.
After supper when the sun set low, neighbors stopped by your porch singly or in pairs. For me, grown-ups were cumbersome slow-footed creatures with aches and pains, who sat down carefully, groaned, and then joked about it. Lower-back pain seemed as inevitable as taxes. The price of gasoline was always too high. Often someone would pop over for a minute, but they’d stay longer if we had the ice cream maker out. The possibility of ice cream caused grown-ups to gather round like wildebeest at water holes.
Our porch promoted grace and fellowship. The best and most lively conversations occurred on the porch probably because they were unsolicited and without pretension.
A tense crowd at a cocktail party will labor to keep conversation going — silence indicates boredom and if detected the host hurries to prevent it’s spread with a quick joke or idle chatter. But on our porch mom and dad sit slowly moving back and forth in the swing. Neighbors Don and Dot are collapsed on the porch couch, two sisters play with paper dolls, a passing car slows down and someone waves, I sit at a small table folding lined notebook paper into an airplane, the family dog lies on the floor asleep and someone is saying “…but I hear she’s improving every day.” These are the golden moments produced on porches like summer rain produces beautiful flowers.
The porch was the bridge of our family’s ship and you could invite friends to it or you could sit, read the Sunday newspaper, and sip your morning coffee. You sat there feeling as rich and classy as a Rockefeller.
And here we are.
Over the years I’ve been blessed to have many readers but this morning it’s been just you and me — there are no terrorists on my porch, just fresh coffee. I’ve enjoyed it. Thanks for staying. Let’s do this again sometime.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson. He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”).