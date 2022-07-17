A View from the Hudson: The years go by easier with a salad

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, glad you and I are out and about.

An old friend of mine is locked up with COVID this weekend, another friend deals with a son who hates capitalism but needs rent money from his “Trumpster” father, and another friend suffers anxiety about having stomach cancer, which his doctor says he doesn’t have (lay off spicy foods) and is now on anti-depression medication, which is rather depressing.

I’m not suffering from any of that, not one of my sons need rent money and I don’t have COVID so I have decided to be thankful and easily approachable today.

I will be more tolerant of non-signaling drivers, over-friendly waiters, misplaced car fobs, spam, and a great many irritating things that happen daily. As the old gospel song says, “This world is not my home, I’m only passing through” so there is no point in complaining. It’d be like landing in Paris and asking everyone to please speak English, or going to church, place a twenty in the offering plate, hand it to the usher and tell him you’d like a Gin Gimlet please, and a Manhattan for the wife. Wrong place. Wrong time.

It’s not always about you.

This stage of my life is a source of constant amazement. I would not trade it for the foolishness of my twenties, the anguish of my forties, or the anxiety of my fifties, I’m just starting to get a grip on life. I love home now because I’ve figured out how the toaster and thermostat work.

I’m over 65 and retired so no one wants a meeting with me anymore, I’m not interesting, I’ve become a tourist in life. I enjoy being irrelevant. Supply shortages, drought, gas prices, and delayed projects are no longer my problem. It’s like living in weightlessness.

We reach this stage in life by God’s grace and sheer dumb luck.

We have medicines that were unavailable to our grandparents. My mother taught me to always look both ways and I never got involved with venereal disease, hashish, fentanyl, or people waiting for spaceships to arrive out in the desert. My cousin, Doug, drowned at 16 in a farm pond, another cousin, David, was killed in a car accident. Both were smarter and friendlier than I will ever be, yet here I sit, in excellent health, munching pistachios. Sheer dumb luck.

As kids we used to imitate old people for fun, the quavering hoarse voice, the shaky hand, the stooped back and shuffling walk, and now here we are, living punchlines of our own joke.

One day you’re bounding up flights of steps, the next day your vision is slightly blurred and you stumble stepping up to a curb and someone asks, “Are you alright?” and you say “What? Eh? You said what?” and suddenly an invisible sign hangs around your neck “Senior” and people speak to you in loud voices, kids look at you like you’re a museum exhibit.

Nevertheless, I am a lucky man who still gets to enjoy fresh coffee, clocks ticking, rain on the roof, walks in the park, crinkle-cut French fries, and a thousand other blessings.

The sweet corn today at lunch was wonderful with my salad which contained a nicely sliced onion, not a bitter onion, but a happy onion. I think it could have started out wanting to be a carrot, looking for deeper roots, but experienced both soothing olive oil and harsh eye-opening vinegar during meal preparation and is now a better vegetable for it.

Which all made the salad delicious.

Stay well. Keep in touch.