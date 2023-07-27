I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved thinking you, a passing motorist, should know the stoplight at Race and Center streets is one of the longest stoplights in the world. It’s like waiting for snails to walk through peanut butter. I think there is a stoplight in Boston that stays red longer but folks up there do not recognize traffic laws, they consider stoplights to be road bling.

On occasion when out motoring with Her Majesty, we find ourselves at the traffic light in question and time stands still, the mood changes to one of impatience.

“I hate this light.” Her Gentleness says, “Take the shortcut.” She expresses a desire to get home before the sun becomes a brown dwarf and is featured on Discovery Channel, narrated by Mike Rowe. She points to the right, implying a shortcut is that-a-way.

So, we take the shortcut. We drive through a parking lot, go behind a mall, cross a barren desert, plunge through a raging river, negotiate our way through a rainforest, hang a left behind a warehouse and bounce back onto a paved road with a stoplight that is now tolerable. And still, her Grace feels her life is being frittered away by state law.

Meanwhile, I like stoplights and the one at Race and Center is my favorite.

Why? Thank you for asking.

At a stoplight you get to do NOTHING.

Please understand, my little muchachas, that a stoplight is a place of guilt free rest. A rest so appropriate it could get the approval of Old Testament prophets. “Yea and when thou comest to the burning red light thou shalt apply thy brake and sit and be still and know that this is good and not evil. And the stoplight shall be a sign to you and your family, yea a sign of rest.” A spiritual moment of cease and desist.

While you wait for the light to change you are not expected to write memos, cut the yard, call the plumber, clip your toenails, text your mother, do your taxes, fold clothes, sweep the kitchen, call the dentist, write a speech, cook a hot meal, vacuum the house, fax, twitter, tweet or Google. It’s legally appointed down-time.

Even retired, you still spend your day driven by pressure and everybody else’s schedule (doctors, doctor appointments, dental appointments, surgeon appointments, doctors, doctors, doctors, etc.). You zoom across town to pick someone up just in time to zoom by the bank then zoom to pick up clothes at the cleaners and zoom to the drugstore. It’s like living with an outboard motor strapped to your back.

So, you race through the city at least eight miles per hour over the legal speed limit and your breath is coming in gasps — when suddenly a red traffic light appears, you slow down, brake gently, and stop. The cycle of madness is temporarily halted by order of the state.

You settle down, you begin to breathe normally, your hands release their death grip on the steering wheel. You notice the sun is out, the sky is blue, and birds fly by. You realize once again that you love your family and the fantasy of running away to a commune in Peru where only sundials show the passing of time was just a stress-induced idea.

At a stoplight you can get your bearings. You remember your name.

So, if you see me sitting beside you at a traffic light with a silly smile — let me be, my amigos. I’m having a ball doing nothing. Life is good. Drive safe out there.