A View from the Hudson: The soothing words of Southern speech

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, a gorgeous April day in the south and I feel sorry for anyone who can’t be here because they are in federal custody or because their kids are having their first dental examination.

I walk through Mac Anderson Park admiring the dogwoods and budding maples and I’m passed by a small petite beauty in jogging clothes slathered in sweat and who, two feet from me, belched like a 500-pound walrus and never said “Sorry.” It’s a feature of our new age, women who express themselves openly and without apology. Hurray for free speech.

Especially southern free speech.

Recently a woman checking I.D.s at the Charlotte-Douglas airport saw me coming and said, “Good Morning, honey.” She didn’t know me from Adam’s house cat. Her partner glanced at my driver’s license and said, “Have a nice flight, sunshine.” I know some northern women and they would no sooner address a strange man as “honey” than they would ask you to check their mascara.

Nevertheless, that woman’s “honey” sweetened the rest of my day.

Several years ago, on a flight out of Atlanta, I sat next to a woman older than me who told stories of her work during the Civil Rights marches — some funny, some sad. We found we both had grandchildren — she had three and I had two at the time. At the end of the flight, she patted my arm and said she’d pray for my grandchildren and I agreed to pray for hers. When the plane pulled up to the gate in Houston, I got her bag out of the top luggage rack and she hugged me and said “Good talking to you, darling.”

I’ve been in New York and saw no one pat a stranger’s arm or call them ‘darling’ lest they be reported to security or the Political Correctness Police, but once in Memphis, my wife, me, and some friends, walked into B.B. King’s Blues Club for their world-famous ribs and the hostess said to me, “How many, sweetheart?” She smelled of lavender and lemons and I expected her to pull a mint julip out of thin air.

Speaking of ribs, English, as we know it did not come from our third-grade teachers but from the Battle of Hastings in 1066 when William of Normandy fought King Harold, a Saxon who caught an arrow in his left eyeball and called it a day and the Normans seized England and thus French and Latin were introduced into Saxon English and made the language you are reading right now. Hoarse mud-smeared English mixed with French, the language of lovers, and words like “romance” and “marriage” came to be. The women, cheated of citizenship used their favors to influence the language and thus we get “Goodness gracious,” “Listen to me,” “Really, genius?” and “Put down the toilet seat.”

I love our little city, Statesville, with it’s sidewalk cafés where people take time to sip a cup of coffee and consult, kibitz, confabulate, chew the fat, shoot the breeze, spill the beans, spit it out, spread the word. Gentle talk and bursts of laughter are all around you.

For all the media hype about political disharmony — the naivete of the left and the anger of the right — you don’t see this in everyday life as you walk about our streets. No angry fist-shaking people demanding we accommodate their tantrums.

Instead, you get a blue berry muffin from a sweet short lady with a big smile who says, “Have a nice day, sweetheart.”

So, talk nice, mind your manners, and everything will be fine, angel cake.

