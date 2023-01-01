A View from the Hudson: The old year is gone, time to step forward

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved and 2022 has descended the pole and disappeared, a reminder that life contains threads of socialism — all of us received the same amount of time this year. Not one person received one more second than another, not even corporate CEOs got a time bonus.

New Year’s Day is an event nobody knows how to handle. In my bell-bottom jean days, circa 1970, I used to go to parties where you gathered around someone playing guitar and sang about peace and love and drank until the beer was gone and the next day you awoke in a fog to watch football with other groggy men, but I gave all that up long ago. Gradually, a person edits out stuff that wastes time and I scratched TV sports, cauliflower, science fiction, tavern foosball, and playing gigs in coffee houses and thus life became more and more interesting. It’s been 50 years since I watched a football game in a daze or considered yeast-based drinks to be vegetable supplements.

Changes give one hope for the future. And here we are, staring at 2023.

Call me naïve but I’ve walked this earth almost three score and 10 years and I believe in progress. I was impressed when science found a way to put toothpaste, fluoride and dental whiteners into one tube and when chocolate married peanut butter and became a peanut butter cup. I’m still amazed at the convenience of long-distance phone calls — no one even uses the term “long distance” anymore — I’m astounded when my son FaceTimes me from Los Angeles as I sit on my couch in Statesville NC, and in our monetary profit driven society, why does this not cost $23.99 a minute? A modern miracle.

I read about Monika Seyfried, a young lady who’s the brains behind Grow Your Own Cloud, a new biotech company storing data in the DNA of plants. Big data is big business, and our insatiable appetite for it is harming the planet as giant data farms occupy large swaths of what was agricultural land (food) and consume huge amounts of electricity. Twenty-five percent of our global energy is predicted to be used for data storage by 2025. If Seyfried has her way, we can expect to see green “data forests” sprouting soon.

This gives a person hope that we will work out the problems that a great many self-appointed progressives delight in despairing over. Those fashionable soothsayers who thrive in academia and television, who talk about their sexual confusion and the political wrongs of Middle America, a place few of them have ever been, but where their books sell by the truckload to comfortable bored people in need of the drama of never-ending crisis.

Meanwhile, in downtown Statesville I recently saw an elderly man, frail, shaky, obviously disoriented, attempt to step into moving traffic when a passing young lady quickly stopped him. I saw her gently question him, then she pointed him in another direction and began to walk with him.

A man of my generation rescued by the young. That’s the real front page headline. TV personalities can wallow in despair but other people are intent on solving problems. That’s where you place your hope.

When I was young, I practiced sarcasm, ridicule and rebellion, but as an older man I look around now and see bravery and genius and kindness as solutions.

So, smile, we’ve all got the same amount of time to deal with coming change. Mark Twain once said, “I’ve lived through some terrible things in my life, some of which actually happened.” Happy New Year.