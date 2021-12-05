A View from the Hudson: The new year can’t get here fast enough

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s December, a new year is on the horizon along with a slight headache.
I bent down to pick up a screw driver from the garage floor earlier and straightened up and thwacked my head against the underside of an open tool drawer, which hurt, there were stars, small birds seemed to appear circling around my head.
A hard slam and I realized God is not the angry God of my Sunday school youth, but loves us dearly, even when we’re dumb and ditzy. That, and I suddenly remembered all the words to Ricky Nelson’s “Travelin’ Man.”
I accepted the hard whack this morning as a reminder from a loving God. I closed the tool drawer and told myself, “There’ll be no complaints about that from you, buddy boy. You have a good life, be grateful, and no more grumbling. How about a cup of coffee?”
I’ve reached the Age of Reflection when I wish I hadn’t spent those years in college learning to sound brilliant and instead signed up as a deckhand on an oil barge and sailed around the world experiencing life. I have regrets, a bad stock investment, a list of inadequacies, and some failed dreams, but it’s time to put regrets aside. Make the best of what you have and be grateful for life’s little blessings, like coffee and clean matching socks.
I look forward to 2022.
The year 2021 felt like the entire world was being driven by an angry fifth-grader threatening to steer into oncoming traffic to see if he could get shrieks out of his passengers, all while the evening TV news kept telling us this was cute.
Nevertheless, life is good and coffee is phenomenal.
Coffee has made great leaps forward with the advent of lattes and mochas, and now it even has it’s own line of accessories. Consider the sheer variety of coffee cups in your cupboard today. Back in my youth, we had identical white ceramic coffee mugs we got as rewards at the gas station and now we have cups showing Sandra Day O’Connor, quotes by Mark Twain, Monet’s sunrise, and pithy sayings (“Sarcasm is my superpower”).
There are now more body soap fragrances than ever. Rosemary, nutmeg, and basil — formerly in your spice drawer, now available in shower stall dispensers. Toasters have digital readouts.
Your phone used to be bolted to your wall and the whole family could listen in on your conversation and now you can take it to your room, to the gym, camping, or share virtual lunches with accompanying pictures. I come from the era of Joe’s and Bill’s and now you have boys named Asher and Ryder, Camden, Dylan. Joe and Bill are facing extinction.
This year saw some foolishness. A mystifying shift in language for the sake of political correctness has produced “birthing person” to replace calling someone “mother.” Somehow, “Happy Birthing Person’s Day!” rings hollow especially when compared to a “Happy Mother’s Day!” greeting on Sunday.
This abandonment of reason was easily accepted because most of us don’t give a rip. We’re going to continue calling our mom “mother” and saying “Yes, ma’am,” as we were taught to do.
Oh well, I’m grateful for a new year and that’s enough for now. I was lucky to be born back when soap was plain Dove, before coffee mugs became self-expressive, and “mother” was someone who loved you unconditionally. I’d be clueless if I tried to be a Camden but the cellphone is a wonderful thing.
Oh, don’t forget to call your mother this week.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”