A View from the Hudson: The new year can’t get here fast enough

I look forward to 2022.

The year 2021 felt like the entire world was being driven by an angry fifth-grader threatening to steer into oncoming traffic to see if he could get shrieks out of his passengers, all while the evening TV news kept telling us this was cute.

Nevertheless, life is good and coffee is phenomenal.

Coffee has made great leaps forward with the advent of lattes and mochas, and now it even has it’s own line of accessories. Consider the sheer variety of coffee cups in your cupboard today. Back in my youth, we had identical white ceramic coffee mugs we got as rewards at the gas station and now we have cups showing Sandra Day O’Connor, quotes by Mark Twain, Monet’s sunrise, and pithy sayings (“Sarcasm is my superpower”).

There are now more body soap fragrances than ever. Rosemary, nutmeg, and basil — formerly in your spice drawer, now available in shower stall dispensers. Toasters have digital readouts.