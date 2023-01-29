A View from the Hudson: The musings of a now older man

I was sitting on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, having recently celebrated a milestone birthday, 70, and I find this phase of life so good I wish I’d gotten here sooner but I’ve been busy. At this age health isn’t an issue, I am living proof bad habits don’t matter as long as you give them up in time, which is about a week after you graduate college.

I am quite happy these days. You find as the days in your future diminish, the scarcity makes each day more delicious. Forget nostalgia. Life is about right now.

I grew up in a wonderful age when men did not go to schools and shoot small children, we could not imagine such a thing. In college I expected to be drafted into the Vietnam War and shoot communists but the draft missed me by one number. The night of the draft announcement, after realizing I was spared jungle combat, I played ‘Puff the Magic Dragon” a zillion times at a coffee house with friends who would be shipping out for military duty within the month. “Puff” is a song about growing up, and some of them never got to do that.

I never embraced the Ebola or COVID panic, nor participated in recreational drugs or opioids. My political party is Baptist and my philosophical background is tobacco farming. I had a string of blessings in life which persuaded me that Jesus died for me because God loves me which is not how it’s supposed to work. Adversity, tribulation, and attacking Philistines are what draws you to God but with me it was comfort, blessings, and a green Broadman’s hymnal.

I was born in January of 1953 and it was not newsworthy at the time, nor now is the fact that I am still alive and take sustenance with my own hands — again a result of blessings and good luck.

Luck is not the same as privilege. Privilege is having a British butler, luck is when you grow up in a world with the benefit of drugs unavailable to our parents and grandparents, technology makes hip and knee replacement routine, you avoid drowning, and bad moments on the highway end in your favor. Blessings are mothers who told us to look both ways and we did.

I remember hitchhiking. I wish it could return.

When young and walking down country roads I caught rides with various men. Some were drunk, all were nice, and you listened to whatever wisdom they offered. Evil Russia was a hot topic of conversation and overpriced 25 cents a gallon gasoline was a communist plot. Then the seventies came along and all the serial killers left New York and moved to the American suburbs and no matter how nice you appeared — people passed you by.

And history will pass us by too, never mentioning you and me.

But that’s OK. Maybe I have a decade left to enjoy fresh coffee, the ticking of a grandfather clock, walks in the park, hot dogs with chili and onions, singing “Mother and Child Reunion,” and pictures of my wife and sons on my phone. Life is good.

These days I’m cautious and carefully stepped into the shower this morning aware of old guys that slip and bang their noggin so now they don’t know the Lord’s Prayer or the words to “Up on the Roof” or how to get to Ingles. Nevertheless, I showered, put on my favorite jeans and sweater, poured coffee, and got to work writing this story which was fun.

I hope you enjoyed it. Stay in touch.