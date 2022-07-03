A View from the Hudson: The Fourth of July, a never-ending rebellion

I was on the front porch when you drove by, waving a small American flag as part of the weekend celebration of American independence, thinking no one that I am aware of gives speeches on the Fourth as your subject matter is limited to beer, carbonated drinks, and grilled hot dogs and chips so about all you can say to an audience would be (1) drink responsibly, and (2) bring antacids.

So, forget boring speeches. The glorious Fourth is a day when Americans celebrate our independence from Great Britain.

We’ve been rebelling ever since.

To remind the English that we’ve moved out and have our own apartment, we celebrate the Fourth by running motorboats across inland bodies of water at very high speeds (VAROOM!) while pulling a girl in a white or red bikini, which is a very un-English thing to do. We shun tea, we are not crumpet people — we eat hot dogs, drink beer and guzzle carbonated drinks in giant 16-ounce containers until the whole crowd is belching like walruses digesting their krill.

We ignore the game of cricket, we play baseball, and instead of sitting under a tree writing in our journals with feathered quills (“Today I behold the wonders of heaven and nature ….”) we set off cherry bombs (Bam!), bottle rockets (Whoosh!), and fire crackers (Pop, crack, pop!) to show we’re not too sensitive or moody.

And, on this weekend do we go around wearing white stockings, tweeds or linen, no we do not. We identify as modern rebels and wear T-shirts, plaid shorts, and flip flops and, if someone shows up to the party wearing a bowler hat and carrying a cane, we throw them in the pond.

We do not listen to works by Tallis or Parry or Britten on the Fourth, no, we listen to bands, big loud blaring bands with guitars and synthesizers that make your hair stand up straight, the louder the better. We do all of these things to show those white wigs that we cleaned their clocks in 1776 and that we are now over-taxing our own selves very well without anyone’s help, thank you very much.

We are not cake-eaters. We’re water skiing, beer-drinking, rock and roll cherry bombing Americans and if anyone objects, we just turn the music up louder.

As an added show of independence on the Fourth, we deliberately speak very bad English (Ex. Him and me are going to get another hot dog) just to show you can’t browbeat an American into talking a certain way because, nuh-uh man, that ain’t goin’ to happen. Also, we don’t speak in nasal tones and this weekend, we’ll be sure to pronounce r’s that come after vowels. Take that Great Britain.

There’ll be no tea this celebratory weekend, no sashaying about with umbrellas and parasols, no malt vinegar, no English ‘biscuits’ which are really cheap small cookies. No sir, this is an American celebration.

I hope on this glorious Fourth you’ll find yourself doing American stuff, eating American food, and playing some American baseball.

I hope you hit the ball solid and it sails high out over the lake where it is caught, one-handed, by the girl in the red bikini as she skis by and she releases the rope, coasts to shore, sees you and falls madly in love (“Him and me are gettin’ married”). You two then share a hot dog, attend a rock concert, blow up a few garbage cans, pronounce your r’s, and end the night sharing matches and firecrackers.

And if all that Americanism bothers somebody, just throw them in the nearest pond.

Happy July Fourth.

Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”.