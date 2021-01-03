A VIEW FROM THE HUDSON: The blessings of texting ovens, small phones, and a new year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Besides, it’s fun to wear your pajamas to Zoom Sunday school and I’ve lost interest in restaurants, the loud background music, the stranger sitting at your back. I’ve learned to access our HBO account from our recliner which is easier than going to movie theaters, and Louise’s popcorn is better.

I was raised an Original Free Will Baptist so I accept plagues and judgement and wrath and for a fatalist, staying home is a great idea especially during a pandemic. Yet, I can imagine walking back from my mailbox and a fiery boulder-size meteorite falls out of the sky and obliterates me while my mailman, Matt, gets it on video and it goes viral, a shy free-lance writer dressed in earth tones suddenly vaporized and it’s terrible but also strangely humorous — he’s a white male carrying a big envelope advertising Publishers Clearing House then suddenly he’s a small pile of smoking garments. And you might wonder, “Wow, what are the odds — but it’s too late for Vapor Man — he’s being carried away in a small coffin marked “Laundry” and his death video has reached 76 million hits.

So, better to stay inside at home. I am the guy happy to spend an evening watching movies, eating popcorn in his own living room.

But while we wait our turn to receive the vaccine, there are things to consider.

Life is good.