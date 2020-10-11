A View from the Hudson: That moment after the doctor speaks

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, leaving for a morning appointment.
You get in your car, nervous to see an ENT-otolaryngologist, the competent and skilled Dr. Angelia Natili, who some time ago stopped my eight-year run of sinus infections. Today is about some questionable throat tissue found during an earlier procedure when she removed a knob of pre-cancerous material near my larynx.
On the way you think about cancer of course, remembering that freshman year in college when you were temporarily a pack-a-day musician/writer wanna-be who smoked as a sign of artistic validation and now you anticipate the removal of your vocal chords, loss of speech, writing on note pads to people, a diagnosis of three months to live — depending — and you sit in a chair and the competent doctor runs a thin black tube up your nose and down your throat which thanks to numbing isn’t so bad and she has you sing EEEEEE and then swallow and she withdraws the tube and says “You did great. Nothing’s growing in there, everything’s good.”
You sit there for a moment, speechless, grateful to find shelter under competence and skill. You make a mental note to write Piedmont Health Care demanding a marble statue of the good doctor be placed at the entrance of the building with a Latin inscription “Non est hic surrexit illa curarum” — roughly “No worries, she’s got this.”
You walk outside, colors are brighter, and the birds sing sweeter. You fall in love with autumn all over again, the beauty and brevity of it.
Iron gates will soon clang shut as we enter the dark bunker of winter. We imagine there will be more warm evenings and outdoor lunches, but winter will teach otherwise. And that is what makes life’s moments so beautiful, the knowledge of approaching change.
This week maple trees resemble Monet images drenched in colors which school kids are denied so they can stay inside and study the Louisiana Purchase and pronouns. I was an unpromising student but every fall I answered the class roll call, struggled through high school, and later dropped out of college. At age 28 I awoke one morning and begged East Carolina University to give me one more chance, they did, and I graduated with a near perfect GPA.
We usually want what we cannot have.
The heart wants life to be never-ending. So, the retired government administrator/writer keeps writing newspaper stories about life’s goodness because it’s what I know, and I don’t want this delightful journey to end.
We purchased a new car, so we can journey with technology, and it alerts us to incoming phone calls, gives us a nice picture of what’s behind us, and scolds us with beeps if we absent mindedly ignore the picture and are about to back into the UPS truck with the nice man waving his arms and shouting. The car instructs us to drive safely. We’ve yet to figure out how to make the car listen to us, the owners. It may be a teenager. The technology seems complicated but my wife and I are retired and have plenty of time to figure out where they put the spare tire.
Nonetheless, life is good.
Our existence and happiness have never depended on politicians or national elections. I’m here because my father returned from Hitlers’ war, found my mother, they fell in love, and I appeared in 1953. My recent doctors’ visit was a joy, my car is quietly napping in the garage, and I’ve now spent some of the day with you, dear reader. The blessings just keep coming.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”.
