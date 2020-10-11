A View from the Hudson: That moment after the doctor speaks

You walk outside, colors are brighter, and the birds sing sweeter. You fall in love with autumn all over again, the beauty and brevity of it.

Iron gates will soon clang shut as we enter the dark bunker of winter. We imagine there will be more warm evenings and outdoor lunches, but winter will teach otherwise. And that is what makes life’s moments so beautiful, the knowledge of approaching change.

This week maple trees resemble Monet images drenched in colors which school kids are denied so they can stay inside and study the Louisiana Purchase and pronouns. I was an unpromising student but every fall I answered the class roll call, struggled through high school, and later dropped out of college. At age 28 I awoke one morning and begged East Carolina University to give me one more chance, they did, and I graduated with a near perfect GPA.

We usually want what we cannot have.

The heart wants life to be never-ending. So, the retired government administrator/writer keeps writing newspaper stories about life’s goodness because it’s what I know, and I don’t want this delightful journey to end.