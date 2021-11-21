A View from the Hudson: Thanksgiving, count your blessings with all the trimmings

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, another cold morning in Statesville, frost is on the ground and evergreen shrubs shimmer in the early morning light. You take a long deep breath of cold air, your eyes water, and you make a note to pick up some decongestants.
We live in a world of contradictions, where government staff and world leaders met recently to address global warming by flying to Glasgow in jets using fossil fuels, staying in well-lit, warm hotels, sustained by chefs and sumptuous victuals. Never before in the endeavors of mankind to save nature was so much caviar prepared by so many for so few.
Meanwhile, back home crime drops and hot chocolate sales tick upward.
This makes us thankful.
I have been in Florida on a balmy day in November and seen the glum faces of people sitting outside of cafés poking at their arugula salads while people in Statesville and Iredell County are much cheerier, flapping their hands to keep warm and leaning into cold Arctic winds that turn your nose red and blows frigid air down your shirt collar. We are happy here because cold takes your mind off of things like weight gain and personal guilt. Sweaters hide bulk and maybe you haven’t been the sunbeam for Jesus you should have been, but now is definitely not the time to worry about it.
I am thankful for email and texting. It’s miraculous. This allowed us, years ago, to keep in touch with our beloved son when he attended college — immediately after he performed an unbudgeted credit card transaction. Speed dial was a gift from God. My son was blind to finances, but now he sees.
And of course, we are thankful for Thanksgiving, the one joyful and simple holiday that has yet to be commercialized like Christmas. It has remained the same as when I was a boy and hunted rabbits in early morning, came home sweaty and hot and ready to eat the greatest meal of the year.
Thanksgiving remains the perfect holiday because women own the franchise.
When I grew up the men sat around and talked about gas mileage and bleated for food while the women did the fascinating job of cooking. I saw where the real holiday power was — amidst aprons, mixers, and baking pans. So, I was clever, bided my time, and one day my aunts got old and the liberated lady relatives arrived who boasted of their inability to cook and I quietly commandeered an unused skillet, fried some cornbread, and joined the elite group of Thanksgiving Cooks. I’ve been cooking ever since and learning.
You learn that years of selective breeding have rendered turkeys into nothing but large cooking pouches with bulging thighs.
You rub thyme, sage and lemon under the bird’s skin, fill their cavities with sausage, nuts, and celery and shove it in an oven. Meanwhile open a can of cranberry sauce, bake some yams and a few pies. The foundation to all good Thanksgiving food is a half-pound of butter — in everything.
It’s a lot of work, but finally everyone is seated at the table and we look at old faces, at some new ones, and silently toast our Good Life. Food and drink completely cover the table.
Enjoy the cholesterol, the animal fats, and the heck with guilt. No need to pretend we’re young and brilliant anymore. The food tastes wonderful.
Thanksgiving is a sign from God, that He loves us so much, He gives us enough for seconds plus dessert. Count your blessings. Tell your family I said happy Thanksgiving.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”