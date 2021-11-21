A View from the Hudson: Thanksgiving, count your blessings with all the trimmings

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, another cold morning in Statesville, frost is on the ground and evergreen shrubs shimmer in the early morning light. You take a long deep breath of cold air, your eyes water, and you make a note to pick up some decongestants.

We live in a world of contradictions, where government staff and world leaders met recently to address global warming by flying to Glasgow in jets using fossil fuels, staying in well-lit, warm hotels, sustained by chefs and sumptuous victuals. Never before in the endeavors of mankind to save nature was so much caviar prepared by so many for so few.

Meanwhile, back home crime drops and hot chocolate sales tick upward.

This makes us thankful.

I have been in Florida on a balmy day in November and seen the glum faces of people sitting outside of cafés poking at their arugula salads while people in Statesville and Iredell County are much cheerier, flapping their hands to keep warm and leaning into cold Arctic winds that turn your nose red and blows frigid air down your shirt collar. We are happy here because cold takes your mind off of things like weight gain and personal guilt. Sweaters hide bulk and maybe you haven’t been the sunbeam for Jesus you should have been, but now is definitely not the time to worry about it.