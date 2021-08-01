A View from the Hudson: Taking cool showers with Kenny G music, bring lemonade

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, in heat hot enough to cook a pot roast in your driveway.
I shall write this story while sitting over an air conditioning vent.
Right now, it’s 96 degrees outside, humid, and the temperature is predicted to keep rising. Your brain shrinks to the size of a pixel, you crank the air conditioner downward and burn volumes of non-renewable resources for your own fleshy pleasure — you visualize the snow cap shrinking on Mount Kilimanjaro.
Thoughts turn to cool liquids.
I like lemonade, lots of ice. It’s better than beer because you can drink seven or eight glasses and still put the key into your car’s ignition switch on the first try.
I bought some “all natural” lemonade at a craft fair from one of those booths ran by people wearing a lot of turquoise jewelry and clothing made from what appeared to be free range basil leaves — everything there was organic, which by my definition is kosher, which means someone else did the moral arithmetic so my conscience was clear. Morality never bothers me in the summer. I sit by a pool — my nose covered by a thick white layer of industrial grade sunscreen, and read trashy magazines about the decadent life styles of movie stars and people famous for absolutely nothing.
So how did this writer, graduate of two world renowned universities, who attended classes in large brick buildings with Greek columns and marble inscriptions declaring the intellectual rigor of the human spirit, sink to sitting over an air conditioning vent with cold air blowing up his boxers, come to embrace carnal pleasure?
It happened in the shower at a Marriott Hotel.
When I tried to check in, they had overbooked all the rooms for ordinary people. To be nice, they bumped me up to a suite which was a thrill because I’ve read about hotel suites in books. I’d seen pictures. I knew they existed.
The most amazing feature of the suite was the shower. The water came at me from all sides and fell from the shower ceiling like rain — accompanied by music! There was a gizmo in the shower that allowed you to regulate water temperature precisely, not like my shower at home that ranges in a moment from Arctic Tundra cold to brimstones from Hell. At home you showered quickly, toweled off with an old seed sack and lashed your back with birch boughs. But here, you turned a golden knob and water flowed over your sagging belly and knobby knees while Kenny G played an electric oboe.
How it all works, I don’t know. Probably involves water fairies. But it is gratifying for a man journeying through the land of orthopedics and CAT scans to be enveloped in a shower of 96.30242 degree water with soft music. Give me cold lemonade, air conditioning, and three magic showers a day and I could spend summer in the Okefenokee Swamp.
I know there are bigger issues in life but people who study big issues seem pretty depressed, so I don’t do it. Small minded people like me wake up and think, “Coffee. Newspaper. Thank-you-Jesus.”
Comfort has weakened us — we lack the grit of our ancestors. I admit it.
Therefore, I sit now in air-conditioning with a note to attend a Victims of Bad Seafood meeting tonight where they help each other deal with lingering anger issues — but it’s much too hot out. Ha! Just kidding.
Nevertheless, I will stay inside and sip cool lemonade, maybe while standing in the shower. Stay cool.
