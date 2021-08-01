A View from the Hudson: Taking cool showers with Kenny G music, bring lemonade

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, in heat hot enough to cook a pot roast in your driveway.

I shall write this story while sitting over an air conditioning vent.

Right now, it’s 96 degrees outside, humid, and the temperature is predicted to keep rising. Your brain shrinks to the size of a pixel, you crank the air conditioner downward and burn volumes of non-renewable resources for your own fleshy pleasure — you visualize the snow cap shrinking on Mount Kilimanjaro.

Thoughts turn to cool liquids.

I like lemonade, lots of ice. It’s better than beer because you can drink seven or eight glasses and still put the key into your car’s ignition switch on the first try.

I bought some “all natural” lemonade at a craft fair from one of those booths ran by people wearing a lot of turquoise jewelry and clothing made from what appeared to be free range basil leaves — everything there was organic, which by my definition is kosher, which means someone else did the moral arithmetic so my conscience was clear. Morality never bothers me in the summer. I sit by a pool — my nose covered by a thick white layer of industrial grade sunscreen, and read trashy magazines about the decadent life styles of movie stars and people famous for absolutely nothing.