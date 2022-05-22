A View from the Hudson: Some musings over a bowl of strawberries

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved just before stepping into my house, alone.

My wife, Louise, was attending a book club meeting which left me unsupervised along with some handpicked strawberries on the kitchen counter, so on impulse I ate some in a bowl with whipped cream. It’s my nod to agriculture and Howard Family Farm in Harmony, NC, and I’m thinking about having another bowl later tonight. But for the ticking of the grandfather clock and occasional whisper of a car driving by, the house is unusually quiet. A good quiet — made for reflections, thoughts, and epiphanies.

The honeybees are enjoying their six labor intensive weeks of life and then their wings wear out and they drop dead, and we humans experience the transitory nature of life too. Summer is brief here in the south. Fresh sweet corn has a short-lived season. You boil up a few ears and say, “Lazarus rose, Moses led, Noah built, and Jesus fed. Amen.” Then you slather the corn with butter and salt and eat it with gusto, row by row, left to right, hit carriage return, next line. Chomp. Chomp. Chomp. You think that this is the first of many corn feasts.

But it isn’t.

The weeks pass, suddenly it’s autumn and corn is over for the year and those ears are all you’ll get. This happens again and again in life. Your friends sit in your back yard one night eating grilled hamburgers and share delicious gossip and you say, “Let’s do this again sometime.” And you never do. You promise yourself you’re going to return to that little food dive in Key West and that never happens.

Nevertheless, it’s the little things in life that make me happy, the way green stamps always brought a smile to my mother’s face.

When I say little things, I’m not talking about sunrises or cuddly kittens.

Sunrise reminds me of chores I had on the farm, starting at 5:30 a.m., feeding hogs, gassing up our tractor, and I saw so many sunrises that I left the farm and gave them all to my father for his enjoyment. I am allergic to cats, their affection is fleeting, and some ancient cultures used to worship them as gods and cats have not forgotten it.

No, I’m talking about the time during my career with the city of Statesville, when I was to speak at a conference on a technical matter involving calcium carbonate reactions in municipal biosolids and before I left my hotel room, I realized I could not find my reading glasses, thus I could not see my chemistry notes and equations. I conducted an exhausting search and finally reconciled myself to ‘winging it’ in front of five hundred chemical engineers when I looked in the mirror to straighten my tie and I saw my glasses. Sitting on top of my head.

I know this makes me look like a man who should be placed under clinical observation, but I don’t care. I became ecstatic, blissful, I wanted to turn cartwheels. I was so happy.

I once played golf with a successful CEO and I asked what one little thing would he recommend to survive the corporate jungle and he replied, “Wait two days, and then send the email.” And that made my day — to find wisdom and laughter out of ordinary tedium, it’s a blessing.

Another blessing is fresh strawberries with whipped cream. You find small things in life, at the right moment, and a smile comes to your face. Thanks for reading this to the end. Stay sweet.

