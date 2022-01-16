A View from the Hudson: Some insights from a coffee line

While waiting in line people talked about their family and friends and it felt like an earlier time. I found myself pining for the America of yesteryear when kids roamed neighborhoods unsupervised and you could catch a ride with a stranger and not end up stuffed in trash bags packed in an old chest freezer.

We once knew a farmer neighbor who endured painful hemorrhoids but he knew a druggist who specialized in something new at that time — organic herbs and medicines — who sold him a cream made from special “tree bark and mountain plants” and it worked just fine. The druggist, according to Frank, wore a lot of beads and talked about forest spirits and moon phases. Frank, like us, was born-again, so there was some spiritual conflict involved but whenever he was in need, Frank climbed into his Ford pickup, eased down on the foam doughnut cushion and drove to Greenville for the cream. So, your money is financing a possible Druid who dances in the moonlight while worshiping her backyard crape myrtle, but what are you going to do? Frank had to farm, tractor seats were hard, and corn fields are bumpy.