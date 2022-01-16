A View from the Hudson: Some insights from a coffee line

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, life is great — even better with coffee.
I recently walked into Lake Mountain Coffee shop here in Statesville on a cold morning and stood in line for a cup of coffee, black, while people ahead of me ordered half-cafs, double-doubles, whatever, I didn’t mind the wait — I was raised to wait. We were a farming family and sweet corn doesn’t grow overnight.
While waiting in line people talked about their family and friends and it felt like an earlier time. I found myself pining for the America of yesteryear when kids roamed neighborhoods unsupervised and you could catch a ride with a stranger and not end up stuffed in trash bags packed in an old chest freezer.
We once knew a farmer neighbor who endured painful hemorrhoids but he knew a druggist who specialized in something new at that time — organic herbs and medicines — who sold him a cream made from special “tree bark and mountain plants” and it worked just fine. The druggist, according to Frank, wore a lot of beads and talked about forest spirits and moon phases. Frank, like us, was born-again, so there was some spiritual conflict involved but whenever he was in need, Frank climbed into his Ford pickup, eased down on the foam doughnut cushion and drove to Greenville for the cream. So, your money is financing a possible Druid who dances in the moonlight while worshiping her backyard crape myrtle, but what are you going to do? Frank had to farm, tractor seats were hard, and corn fields are bumpy.
This was the America I grew up in. You dealt with your own problems. You didn’t blame your hemorrhoids on whoever was president in Washington.
Back in the day, you knew what people did for work. My grandfather, George Fleming, was a car mechanic. Our neighbor, D.L. Williams sold meat, and my uncle Zeno Hudson was a hog farmer.
I once watched him help my father deal with a big sow having trouble birthing what turned out to be 12 healthy pigs. Uncle Zeno was gentle with the sow while at the same time we talked about the weather, he teasingly asked if I had a girlfriend (I was 12 at the time), and he expressed concerns about then president, Lyndon Johnson. People watched you work and talked. Now everybody works in cubicles or their home, nobody talks face to face, and you have no idea what people do exactly.
But every now and then the old America rises up, like during a recent death in my mother’s church. Ladies, young and old, rose to the occasion by cooking meals for the bereaved family. This is dying out in some places as the Betsys, Lucilles, and Dorises, the brains of organizing church meals and homecomings, begin to fade away.
Yet America endures at county fairs, baseball games, coffee shop lines, and in churches where common values about marriage, parenting, and friendship are not based on feelings and political fads. At church I’m surrounded by people I’ve known for 20 or 30 years and respect demands we show each other hospitality.
This respect dates back to before our society chose feelings over principle and manners. Now, it’s all about individual feelings. Feelings will never sustain us, we live by extending ourselves to help others in need, and taking joy in others good fortune.
This world is not our home, we are only passing through so travel with as little baggage as possible. Find a good coffee shop. Be nice. Smile.
