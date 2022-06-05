A View from the Hudson: So, this kid is screaming for his muffin

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, a genuine heart-felt wave.

The world today is full of fake-righteousness and holy pretense so when I come across something genuine such as a little kid screaming to his mother because his sister took his muffin away, my outlook on life and people brightens. He voiced an uncensored opinion in public. Refreshing.

He isn’t criticizing America or selling aluminum siding, no, it’s his true feelings. His perception of injustice is accurate, not contrived for political gain, publicity, or lucre. I think he should take his muffin back with determination and no apologies, which may save him having to go through expensive counseling in the future. But he doesn’t, just complains to whomever will listen. He’ll probably become a newspaper columnist.

I found more authenticity in church Sunday as we sang “The Old Rugged Cross,” the gold standard of great hymns, and it was so joyful I practically dissolved. We sang several verses, each verse building on the other until the last verse was so uplifting it could have brought a smile to a staunch atheist. My eyes watered and my aged tenor voice trembled and the choir sang like an angelic chorus in the background. Some people lifted their hands in the air and formal decorum gave way to a wonderful spirit of expression and joy. I get goosebumps writing about it.

On the way home we stopped at a sandwich shop and the lady behind the counter asked me “What can we get for you today, sweetheart” and my face broke into a smile. Sure, maybe she was hoping to sell me a foot-long ham and cheese but it sounded genuine and after I paid her, she said “I love your stories in the paper. Y’all have a nice day, sweetie.” Her kindness, coming just after the hymn, was touching.

I grew up on a farm plowing tobacco and feeding hogs and if we touched anything it was usually a tool or a bag of feed. I wore ‘work clothes’ most of the time but I wanted to be somebody, a great author, so I tried my hand at novels but I had a hard time Righting them.

Instead, I became a professional environmentalist practicing my trade in municipal government and obsessed with my career, I worked day and night, and then I fell in love with a sensible person. She taught me to keep my feet planted firmly on the ground and stick to authoring stories about everyday life which is good advice and put me on my current path of recovery. I retired from work and now I Right … er… write, simple stories about people, children and events happening around me.

Current thinking injects politics into every moment of our lives and I see children forced to change, to become middle-aged, as beloved fairy tales and traditional values are discarded for political shallowness. We no longer foster innocence which is the foundation of respect and civility. Kids deserve better.

My generation collected sports cards, made mud pies, and Captain Kangaroo had a talking moose. Our childhood was steeped in Judeo-Christian values and they worked. We were taught America was a great nation and it truly still is — the rest of the world is climbing over our borders and crossing rivers and oceans to get in.

Meanwhile, my wife and I are enjoying the ham and cheese on whole wheat. We love our city, have wonderful neighbors, and an American flag waves from my front porch. God bless the sandwich lady. Y’all have a wonderful day, sweetie.

Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”