A View from the Hudson: Small talk needs to be big again

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, you may have noticed the bandage on my hand.

A gentle nurse did a blood draw on me earlier, and as she secured a strap around my arm and patted the top of my hand, I jokingly told her “I’ve had this done a hundred times so you’re competing with the best in the business,” but as I finished speaking, she looked up and said, “Really? Did you feel that, sweet pea?” She’d stuck me quick and smooth — I never felt the needle, so while my blood flowed into glass tubes we talked about raising children, lost socks in the laundry, and the best way to grill hamburgers — put a small ice cube in the center of the burger.

At my age I’ve come to believe small talk fosters civility, a rare thing this day and time. The world has turned inward, individualism has triumphed.

These days, many people are now preoccupied wearing headphones or ear buds and you’d have to tap them on the shoulder with something important to say, like, “Excuse me, your pants are on fire.”

I’m from a simpler time when people made small talk, no matter who you were. It was okay to talk.

These days, when identity — race, gender, sexual preference — is on everyone’s mind, a person hesitates to engage in conversation. But much of American life is in the form of light-hearted banter. You pass a stranger and say, ‘How’s your day going?” and the stranger replies and you share a moment because life is hard, the kids are driving you crazy, but you and I friend, are compadres in this never-ending struggle of life.

Recently a man said to me, “How do you like your truck?” I’m standing by my Tacoma pickup. “I love it, over 100,000 miles and no problems,” I say. I’m in the parking lot at Cracker Barrel in Morganton, NC.

“You live here?” he says.

“Statesville.”

“Statesville’s got the interstate messed up with construction,” he says.

‘How many miles per gallon you get?” I say, nodding towards his mega-ginormous black and silver motorhome. He says “Two light poles to the gallon,” and we both laugh. It’s a casual conversation between two men who don’t know each other.

He’s from Asheville, I find out, but lives in Florida. He thought when he moved to Florida, he’d be spending time on beaches but that hasn’t been the case. It’s too hot, so he bought a motorhome and travels northward during the summers. He’s wanting to move back to North Carolina to see his father, who is 89, and also to get away from a broken marriage. He’s thinking of buying property near Brevard. He misses the seasons, especially fall, and he likes small towns. He recommends I tour Cape Canaveral if I’m ever in Florida.

He offers all this in one brief encounter in a parking lot and when we say goodbye, I have no idea if he attends church, what his politics are, what he does for a living, or if he even cares about the polar ice caps, but I do feel good about Brevard.

Three weeks have passed and I’ve not had an encounter like that again.

Some say our country is divided. Maybe so, but that’s no reason to shun people. My mailman likes to banter and so does the clerk at Food Lion.

And now here we are, how’s your day going so far? Cat got your tongue? Where’d you get that shirt? Hot enough for you? I love your shoes, sweet pea.