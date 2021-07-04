A View from the Hudson: Remembering the salad days of fireworks

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s the Fourth of July, flags are waving and I anticipate big Bangs.
I remember, as a boy, the patriotic parades in our little town — sunny, not too hot, people waving flags, drummers drumming, uniformed ROTC marching units in perfect cadence, and George Washington, Betsy Ross, Babe Ruth, Annie Oakley, and Elvis, walking arm in arm. Next came Miss Liberty majestic in white robe and paper mache seven-pointed crown holding the torch of liberty as she stood on a slow-moving flatbed truck that advertised Royster Fertilizer. Everybody cheered.
Later, there were fireworks with a finale frenzy of colored patterns exploding all at once — purple chrysanthemums, red and blue palms, and huge spider web displays all shimmering in iridescent colors.
I loved the fireworks.
When I came along the age of privy-tipping was over — firepower had arrived. We lived in the city then and that’s where I learned to light fuses and run.
But we killed the fun.
You bought three M-80 firecrackers for 75 cents from a friend, dropped one in a toilet in the boy’s locker room at school and KA-BOOM! The guy in the next stall jumps out, pants hugging his ankles, and tries to run but instead half-steps around in a circle. Ha. Ha. The problem? M-80’s were plentiful and everybody used up the joke before they used up their supply. The prank got old, nobody laughed anymore, and people that were caught went to the principal’s office and came back subdued and quiet, with a thousand-mile stare.
But the new age brought wonders in the form of firecrackers tied together in long strings, two-stage rockets, and aerial shells.
Fireworks, the good kind, were illegal in North Carolina, but I had connections with cousins in South Carolina. Major arms shipments started coming in around June. Firecrackers, bottle rockets, and Roman candles were stored under beds then moved up to the front lines a few days before the Fourth. Light skirmishes would begin to break out between local police officers — Very. Nice. People. — and insurgent forces that competed to see who could set off firecrackers closest to a police cruiser.
One summer night a police officer parked in Peppermint Park, near our neighborhood. Our club’s (The Dare Devils) leader, Greg, threw a string of firecrackers near the rear tires of the police car. Twenty-five firecrackers started popping off like a submachine gun. The officer — A. Very. Good. Man. — lurched forward, spilled his coffee, and screamed things about Hell while we sprinted off like spooked gazelle — did he see us? We heard the car engine start and tires squeal while we bolted into a nearby woods. We lay low for days, staying inside our homes, living off old comic books and playing Monopoly while we waited for the heat to die down.
One year I was invited to a rural church by a friend to watch fireworks. For safety, they’d called the local volunteer fire department which I felt took some of the thrill out of it. Wrong. To my surprise a big three-foot-tall Roman candle exploded horizontally into an area where older people were sitting and there, I witnessed a biblical miracle as the slow and feeble ran and leaped over white plastic lawn chairs.
Those were the salad days of fireworks.
But there comes a time when the thrill of lighting a fuse and running away before the world explodes around you is a joy that grows dim, and then is finally gone — alas, you grow up.
And I hope that never happens to me.
