A View from the Hudson: Remembering the salad days of fireworks

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s the Fourth of July, flags are waving and I anticipate big Bangs.

I remember, as a boy, the patriotic parades in our little town — sunny, not too hot, people waving flags, drummers drumming, uniformed ROTC marching units in perfect cadence, and George Washington, Betsy Ross, Babe Ruth, Annie Oakley, and Elvis, walking arm in arm. Next came Miss Liberty majestic in white robe and paper mache seven-pointed crown holding the torch of liberty as she stood on a slow-moving flatbed truck that advertised Royster Fertilizer. Everybody cheered.

Later, there were fireworks with a finale frenzy of colored patterns exploding all at once — purple chrysanthemums, red and blue palms, and huge spider web displays all shimmering in iridescent colors.

I loved the fireworks.

When I came along the age of privy-tipping was over — firepower had arrived. We lived in the city then and that’s where I learned to light fuses and run.

But we killed the fun.