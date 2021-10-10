A View from the Hudson: Relax, America is going to be just fine

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Life is good if have your health and not all bad even if you don’t, yet sometimes we forget about that in the heat of political discussions, what with the shrill oratory on behalf of the embittered wealthy, celebrity wannabes, and people suffering toenail fungus or whatever.

America is a spacious country, we sing about spacious skies, and here in beautiful North Carolina, driving on any day, you’ll see large open farms and rolling pasturelands.

And also traveling as my wife and I recently did to a mountain resort, we met an elderly retired couple from Israel. They came to America for medical training and fell in love with this country. They found that in a free society they were judged by their character and their competence. They worked terribly hard, him a surgeon, she a psychiatrist, and secured their place here. They loved that hard work was honored here more than family dynasties. Americans do not bow to big kahunas or grand pooh-bahs and we’re apt to put a whoopee cushion on a throne seat just for laughs.