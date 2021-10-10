A View from the Hudson: Relax, America is going to be just fine

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved. The world is turning glorious again, maple trees are turning red and orange and we can start to cool down.
While running errands this week I listened to the radio as two people accused the other of destroying America. One gave the impression that liberals were vampires, the other seemed to feel conservatives should all surrender their pickup trucks and baseball caps and then the show stopped momentarily for a soup commercial and I remembered a great soup base I purchased from GG’s Art Frame Gifts in downtown Statesville (who knew?) and I went home and had some wonderful vegetable soup using corn from last night’s supper along with an added touch of paprika and it was delicious. You would have loved it.
What? Oh, as for destroying America, I wouldn’t know how to go about it.
We’re a blanket woven of different cultures. We’re an amalgam of strangers, not a race, breed or tribe, and we’ve a remarkable knack at making space for each other.
Walk down the street — I do that a lot — sidewalks bustle with people wearing earphones listening to Garth Brooks, Beyonce, or Beethoven. You pass a preacher proclaiming the gospel, you see a big man walking a small dog, kids carrying skateboards, people shopping, a complete stranger smiles at you and says “Good morning.” No one gets jostled or bumped. Plenty of room for everybody.
Life is good if have your health and not all bad even if you don’t, yet sometimes we forget about that in the heat of political discussions, what with the shrill oratory on behalf of the embittered wealthy, celebrity wannabes, and people suffering toenail fungus or whatever.
America is a spacious country, we sing about spacious skies, and here in beautiful North Carolina, driving on any day, you’ll see large open farms and rolling pasturelands.
And also traveling as my wife and I recently did to a mountain resort, we met an elderly retired couple from Israel. They came to America for medical training and fell in love with this country. They found that in a free society they were judged by their character and their competence. They worked terribly hard, him a surgeon, she a psychiatrist, and secured their place here. They loved that hard work was honored here more than family dynasties. Americans do not bow to big kahunas or grand pooh-bahs and we’re apt to put a whoopee cushion on a throne seat just for laughs.
Americans play patriotism cool — they don’t walk around jangling medals in your face. My science teacher fought in the Battle of the Bulge, slept in a fox hole full of snow, but never went around talking about it because he came back and his friends did not. At 16, I worked night shift in a water treatment plant with a man who fought on D-Day in Normandy and that’s all he’d say about it.
This business about destroying America is talk going nowhere and if you buy into it, you’re going to walk down a dark lonely road. Embracing negativity is never a good plan.
This is a wonderful country, the good outweighs the bad, and it’s best enjoyed with care and respect for one another. America will endure as long as baseball endures and joke-telling, churches, or county fairs where you can go and see bulls the size of school buses.
Yes, we quibble and snarl on social media but we have enormous tolerance for each other in everyday life. So, be sweet. Oh, and tell your family I said hello.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”