A View from the Hudson: Put a little ketchup in your marriage

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s 92 outside, and on this day in 1620 the Mayflower set sail for the new world, with no air conditioning or midnight buffets.

We however, had a delicious dinner last night (in air-conditioned comfort) of wild salmon with green peas and mashed potatoes prepared by Her Majesty, a wonderful human being I am spending these COVID days with, who allows me to also share her life in other things which is a real blessing until her Ladyship voices the question, “Care to help with a little job?”

Dread grows over you like a jungle.

The question catches you in the recliner, holding the remote, watching the Discovery channel as an enraged water buffalo tosses a 400-pound male lion in the air like a horseshoe. My Queen goes on to announce “We may have botulism in the pantry. I think I saw it crawl behind a can of water chestnuts, expiration 2014”.

Something primordial warns you to be alert. Your blood quickens.