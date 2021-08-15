A View from the Hudson: Put a little ketchup in your marriage

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s 92 outside, and on this day in 1620 the Mayflower set sail for the new world, with no air conditioning or midnight buffets.
We however, had a delicious dinner last night (in air-conditioned comfort) of wild salmon with green peas and mashed potatoes prepared by Her Majesty, a wonderful human being I am spending these COVID days with, who allows me to also share her life in other things which is a real blessing until her Ladyship voices the question, “Care to help with a little job?”
Dread grows over you like a jungle.
The question catches you in the recliner, holding the remote, watching the Discovery channel as an enraged water buffalo tosses a 400-pound male lion in the air like a horseshoe. My Queen goes on to announce “We may have botulism in the pantry. I think I saw it crawl behind a can of water chestnuts, expiration 2014”.
Something primordial warns you to be alert. Your blood quickens.
People who allow other people to share their lives, as I mentioned earlier, especially women, have a keen eye and understanding about sharing. However, they know if the person they are allowing to share their life is watching the migration of water buffalo on TV while sitting in the recliner, then said person is not sharing — that is relaxing.
And relaxing never trumps sharing.
To ignore your spouse at a moment like this, to give up a chance to share, is more akin to playing with fire found only in thermonuclear explosions. You know to put down the remote. Now.
And that is how I came to be cleaning out our pantry cabinet.
Food in various containers was found in the back of shelves that have experienced no light since the Big Bang. A small sample of what I found:
Organic Ketchup, circa 2016
Cheese spread, in liquid form
Pecans complete with larvae
Bagnet mix resembling driveway gravel
An avocado — I think
A small box with blurred letters then “…or beef”
Balsamic vinegar, now in black concrete form
Few items were saved. Even I know a cheese spread should have no movement within the plastic container. I figured the ketchup, now turned to liquid, could be used as a lubricant, or maybe an all-weather paint. A small jar of pimentos had simply turned against society.
In the end I emptied the containers into a large bucket destined for the landfill.
But I hated to see the vintage ketchup go.
Ketchup has been there through some significant moments in my life — backyard cookouts, birthdays, slathered on French fries (crinkled) when I binged ate, and camping trips when we’d smother ketchup onto a hamburger grilled over an open fire.
On my first date with Her Majesty, we attended the showing of a delightful movie. Later we stopped at a hamburger drive-in and got a large order of fries. We squeezed ketchup out of plastic packets onto the fries and sat in the car, very close, and carefully fed each other.
It’s a wonder how a small condiment like ketchup makes a meal so much better and memorable. And just as amazing, how little things make a marriage more delightful and filling to the soul. It’s the small things — the quick kiss, a card for no reason, a compliment.
So, I’ve resolved to never let my ketchup go bad again. It’s there to be shared, and remember, you have to sit very close to do that. Give it a try and let me know how it goes. Stay cool.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook View from the Hudson. He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”