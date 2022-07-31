A View from the Hudson: Praise the Lord, I saw the light

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, feeling care-free thanks to recent internet pictures by the new Webb space telescope showing swirling galaxies, stars exploding into supernovas, and light emanating from worlds billions of years old, some with gravitational forces so strong they bend time. This has expanded my perspective of life, many things that were irritating are now less so, like robo calls, overtightened jar lids, misplaced socks and slow left lane drivers. The heavens have lowered my blood pressure.

As my farming uncles would probably describe it, our universe is a right fair piece of space.

When I was a boy, it was a big deal to put a man on the moon but in this new perspective of galactic scales, that’s like a walk to the refrigerator. These space pictures speak to our insignificance and the images of millions of giant galaxies all say to me “Enjoy your short existence. Appreciate what you have,” which right now is two chocolate chip cookies, a laptop computer and a wooden clock on my desk that ticks off time without bending it.

Here in God’s state, North Carolina, time bends often as we can get snow on a bleak mid-December morning and play golf that afternoon dressed in shorts and knit shirts. This conditions children to disappointment which is helpful if you grow up on a farm like I did. Success confuses us.

Farming parents prepare their children not for success, but for endurance. Success is a bonus. So when, as can happen, there is something to celebrate, we are cautious about jubilation as it may be seen as prideful, condemned by the Old Testament, and bring God’s judgment down upon us, like maybe a plague of telemarketers all inquiring about your car’s warranty.

I suppose to some those millions of galaxies are a challenge to Christian faith, to believe the creator of those solar systems also took the time to send his son to this small dot of a world to tell mortal people, “Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,” assuming that the kingdom includes those millions of galaxies, stars, and light. It’s a lot to wrap your mind around, especially mine, which after six months just figured out how to operate our electric fryer without adult supervision.

At my age the issue of faith has been settled.

Doubt creeps in during your twenties. You go forward believing your opinions are cool and indisputable until something happens, a child, you see the vast expanse of a restless ocean, or perhaps a sparrow lands on the porch railing and appears to study you, solemnly, for a long moment before flying away, and you find yourself in church among believers, and you see through a glass, darkly, and suddenly you know someday we’ll all behold God face-to-face and he will study us, solemnly, and he’ll have an opinion, one that will be truly indisputable. Negotiations will be over. Forever.

I view the space pictures of millions of stars and galaxies and I find peace in my own insignificance. I am happy to be a tiny bug in this universe. Bugs do not explode into supernovas.

I grew up praying to God daily. He in turn speaks to me directly when I see light a billion years old coming from an infinite number of other worlds and it jolts me into gratitude for the gift of my small fleeting life. It also makes a person’s political affiliation very uninteresting.

Meanwhile, our own sun shines bright and hot today.

Stay hydrated. Be kind. Help each other.