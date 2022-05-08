A View from the Hudson: Our first outdoor meal of the year

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved — Elon Musk now owns Twitter, the birth rate is falling and Americans are getting old and crotchety and I should be worried but I’m not, it’s a beautiful spring day and that outshines all other news.

We’re about to cook our first spring outdoor meal on our back porch in the cool shade of a maple tree and we’re going to grill a rack of pork ribs, baked beans, and buttery bread but we’re going healthy so under no circumstances are we going to eat ice cream for dessert — apple pie only, and we mean it. We also have a pair of bluebirds thinking of moving in with us, I like bluebirds, so I may be purchasing cracked sun flower seeds, which bluebirds like and crows do not. Crows are bandits with wings.

Spring and glorious sunshine. It’s a time of transcendence from the cold darkness of winter to warm life-giving sunshine.

Sunshine is the cure for a great deal of what ails us. We know this now after months of lockdown and two years of breathing through cheap masks.

I sit in my recliner agonizing over the economy, politics, the plight of the fiddlehead fern, and then I step outside into sunshine and I am no longer an aging citizen or writer. I am a mammal emerging from hibernation, like a chipmunk or ground squirrel, a mammal who owns a townhouse where I am safe from predatory eagles and food is delivered in a warm box with extra cheese and pepperoni — one lucky mammal.

Sunshine is good and so is the truth and that’s how I feel about COVID now that we’ve turned a corner.

Yes, people suffered, it was terrible, but it also had a bright side.

Millions were released from their cubicle dungeons and got to work at home in their bath robes. We skipped indoor events, found life possible without purchasing expensive tickets to concerts and sports events and we regained the pleasure of being home and eating popcorn while watching TV with your legal BFF. Colleges shut down and kids who would have majored in Peruvian pottery and wound-up serving fries at drive-throughs, went online and found out about Bitcoin and made a few million and retired to Malta. Some kids planned to be writers but went into house painting instead and found happiness and pastels.

We learned to make phone calls again. Social media is what it is, but on the phone you can gossip at random, you banish loneliness, whereas on Twitter you’re just throwing kitty litter on whoever walks by. I don’t do Facetime because I look like someone who ate bad fish for lunch, but with audio I can be quite the talker, sometimes even interesting.

The virus is no longer big news so we can resume pursuing our goals.

Creating a new world of harmony, love, and organic pork ribs is not on my list. My goals now are smaller, my life is in it’s fourth act, I write about whatever strikes my fancy and let other people deal with the lack of diversity in … whatever … and the issue of transgender in … whatever … and, well, whatever.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting in the shade, barefoot, pondering about a man who pays $44 billion for Twitter, a shrewd investment, like cornering the market on houseflies. Think about all the bug spray you can sell.

The ribs are done, pie is out of the oven, I gotta go, and the truth is marching on. Tell your mother I said hello.

Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”