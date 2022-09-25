A View from the Hudson: Nashville remembered what we forgot

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, back from Nashville, Tennessee, still remembering that the TSA lady at the airport said, “Have a nice visit, sweety” as she handed me back my driver’s license — which made me feel good. It’s not every day a federal official expresses affection for me. I suppose her upbringing won out over company policy. She lived in Nashville and her mother had taught her to Be Nice and so she was, I winked and said “I promise.”

Nashville turned out to be a welcoming city, the hospitality is palpable and economists can’t measure friendliness but I’d say it’s one reason the economy is booming — new construction is everywhere. They joke — laughter flits around Nashville like sparrows — that the construction crane is the new state bird. Warmth is a factor there. Outsiders don’t feel there are secret handshakes and passwords required to live there. Our hotel doorman, Sam, was very knowledgeable and while you waited for your Uber, he gave you a history lesson.

That’s how I learned that Tennessee joined the Confederacy reluctantly, the last state to board the rebellion train, and Nashville remained a divided city through the war, with Confederate draft dodgers, Union sympathizers, escaped slaves, and northern business men, mingling, making new businesses, engaging each other, all building their lives. They allowed free thought and enterprise. While everybody was blowing each other to smithereens, those in Nashville were avoiding The Ugliness, sticking to business, wheeling and dealing, and biting their tongues. Nashville had trains that worked, and the city prospered. According to Sam, when the city fell to Union forces in December 1864 life went on as before, people simply switched banks.

I tipped Sam big time when my Uber arrived. He’d given me an idea.

There should be a national holiday when we celebrate the willingness to stay cool and calm, back off, allow differences, get along, and hush your mouth. National Be Cool Day. Nashville radio stations could kick-off the celebrations.

After all, radio and radio celebrities put Nashville on the map. Yep, the Grand Ole Opry radio show. In country music it’s known as The Opry and brought America together for a while.

Radio is mysterious in it’s ways. I’d listen to the Opry when I was young and pretty soon you have an image in mind — a stage of microphone stands with sleeves having “WSM Radio” printed on them, where Roy Acuff sings “Wabash Cannonball” and Cousin Minnie Pearl calls out “How-dee! I’m just so proud to be here!” Porter Wagoner recites “Trouble in the Amen Corner” and your eyes water up.

I still have reverence for radio and it’s celebrities. Several times I’ve shaken Billy Buck’s hand, host of our local radio station WAME Real Country 92.9, and it’s always shock and awe when I do it.

Back in the early sixties, we in Mrs. Allen’s fifth-grade class sang Frankie and Johnnie as heard on the radio and we emphasized that wonderful verse when Frankie caught Johnnie with the hussy Nellie Bligh “… rooty toot toot three times she did shoot right through that hard wood door, she shot her man….” and we loved it. Nowadays the teacher would be fired and the kids hustled off to therapy for emotional damage. We never turned Mrs. Allen in. We liked her so we hushed our mouths.

Nashville practiced what we’ve forgotten — reconciliation, forgiveness, discretion, and the spirit of music. National Be Cool Day would be about togetherness. Anger is poison. Don’t spit in the wind. Country music soothes the heart. Anybody up for some Johnny Cash?