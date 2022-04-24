A View from the Hudson: My Easter — hold on to your socks

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, a bright sunny day, like last week’s Easter.

Church was packed, brass and string players near the podium, some men in new suits and bright ties, girls in spring dresses, and when the singers made their way to the choir loft our music director, Rodney Harrison, stepped up to center stage beaming like a coach ready to lead his team to victory, which is what Easter is about, victory over death.

That was a big win.

Resurrection is not something we Christians talk about in the same tone we discuss plans for a beach vacation or our retirement, but it is celebrated on Easter and the hymns are sang with more vigor than usual and our pastor, Jeff Spry, appears and radiates belief in it himself and so an old newspaper columnist sitting halfway back begins to feel the joy. It’s right there in Luke’s Gospel — the women (ladies first, they are smarter than men) come to the tomb and find the stone rolled away and other-worldly strangers say, “Why seek ye the living among the dead?” and thus the good news was revealed.

Every time I read that my heart rings like a doorbell.

Recently Facebook resurrected an old friend of mine via friend request, a Jew, who played five-string banjo along with me and my 12-string guitar in what had to have been the only country music coffee house in the United States during the ‘70s. We’d play “Your Cheating Heart” while the audience sat in the floor on pillows.

My friend would point out that Jesus was Jewish, not American Baptist, for gosh sakes. He’d complain that gentiles weren’t interested in the stories of the Bible, only the teachings — we skipped the details, which were quite beautiful, and went straight for the conclusion. I’d shrug, and tease by saying “Oy, vey” and he’d play “Foggy Mountain Breakdown,” end with a flourish, look at me and say “Take that, Gentile boy!” This was before the PC crowd ruined having fun. Oy, double vey.

It’s all summed up, Jesus said, with the commandment to love the Lord God with all your heart and all your soul and to love your neighbor as yourself. Yet people are angry and unhappy.

Evil became unpopular years ago because it implied there was possibly a Devil and this came to be seen as an impediment to some forms of behavior and beliefs. So, we demoted evil and broadened the definition of Good to the width of a 10-lane interstate highway that accommodates any size vehicle and drive as fast as you want — no rules. Street violence as we are experiencing in the US now, has ticked past mere crime into something unnatural — a growing mania of destruction and random death.

A tsunami of unhappiness is washing over us.

Christ told us how to be happy but we go out of our way to avoid it, so no wonder the cry on the cross was one of incredulity. Even the apostle denied knowing Jesus three times. The guy spent years seeing miracles — the raising of Lazarus, walking on water, the sick healed — but when things got bumpy, he said, “Who? Me? No way, I never met the man.” And he instantly became unhappy.

Without the Resurrection church would be just a wonderful club of nice people with excellent taste in music, lot of smiles, yet no peace or happiness. But the Resurrection did happen, and when the meaning of that hits you and pours its joy into your soul, it blows your socks off.

Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”