A View from the Hudson: Music, people who are part of foundation of life makes for best dance of all

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, humming to myself “Just My Imagination” by the Temptations.

Why that song? I’m glad you asked.

I recently attended my high school class reunion, more than 400 of us at J. H. Rose High School made up the class of 1971. Hawaii Five-0 was on TV and Richard Nixon was America’s president flashing victory signs, but nobody talked about him.

Instead, they spoke with pride of their grandchildren, about medical issues, plumbing projects (which technically is a medical issue for old guys), tales of youthful indiscretions, beloved old cars, and stories about teachers long gone. In a world saturated with politics, after four to five hours with them I have no idea whether my classmates lean to the left or to the right. That’s refreshing.

Many of us came up together through elementary school and later high school. In those young days you don’t know that your beloved third grade teacher, who cast you in a school play as an ambassador from the planet Saturn, will one day die of cancer.