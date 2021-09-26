A View from the Hudson: Music, people who are part of foundation of life makes for best dance of all

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, humming to myself “Just My Imagination” by the Temptations.
Why that song? I’m glad you asked.
I recently attended my high school class reunion, more than 400 of us at J. H. Rose High School made up the class of 1971. Hawaii Five-0 was on TV and Richard Nixon was America’s president flashing victory signs, but nobody talked about him.
Instead, they spoke with pride of their grandchildren, about medical issues, plumbing projects (which technically is a medical issue for old guys), tales of youthful indiscretions, beloved old cars, and stories about teachers long gone. In a world saturated with politics, after four to five hours with them I have no idea whether my classmates lean to the left or to the right. That’s refreshing.
Many of us came up together through elementary school and later high school. In those young days you don’t know that your beloved third grade teacher, who cast you in a school play as an ambassador from the planet Saturn, will one day die of cancer.
You don’t know that while you spend that high school year watching a bean plant grow in a clear plastic cup in biology class so you can learn to make proper, detailed scientific notes, that thousands of American boys will later die in Vietnam, some of whom sit with you in band class.
There are people whose names you recognize on name tags but not their faces, and people whose face and appearance has not changed in 50 years, like Pam Turnage. She taught in public school for 30 years yet looks like she just stepped out of sophomore English class, smiling, having aced the exam.
Me, I tried to keep my stomach sucked in whenever I stood up.
There is that moment you have to decide whether it’s rude to check a name tag, as if somehow after 50 years, after 18,250 days, you should still be held accountable to remember a name you last heard as you sat sweltering in your seat at graduation.
In 1971 the barn doors were flung open, we were given diplomas, they slapped our rumps, and we galloped out into the world with our manes flowing and our heads held high. We ran long and hard.
And now, here we are.
At the bar stands Alec Allen, a nice guy with brains comparable to a Cray supercomputer. He became a radiologist.
Tony Brown is self-employed. Annelle Piner taught school, Pete West (married Annelle) owns a commercial construction company, Robin Thompson is a CPA with a trademark smile, Ginger Scales ran a travel agency, I’ve been riding by Kathy Petrie’s mountain condo for years and didn’t know it, Linda Branch became a librarian with phenomenal media skills, Paul Carr became an airline pilot, and Bob Forbes a civil engineer.
I miss Cletus Jackson. I was best man at his wedding but Clete left the world too soon for this reunion.
The DJ is playing songs of our day (we had the best music ever) and suddenly the Temptations sing how love was just their imagination, running away with their mind, prompting me to ask my wife for a dance. So, holding hands, we walk onto a dance floor crowded with people who have bad knees and laminated Medicare cards.
It was right then, at that instant, I saw the wonder of the moment.
To hear the music of your youth, surrounded by the people who are part of the foundation of your life, makes for the best dance of all. Life is good. God bless our class of ‘71.
