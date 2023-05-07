I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved. I tried to flag you down. We need to talk about your mother.

Yes, I know Mother’s Day, which is NEXT SUNDAY, is a fake holiday created by greeting card companies to bolster quarterly sales but it’s here, so deal with it. Most presidents are fake, too, but we still pay their salary.

I bring this up early so you can make plans and not roll out of bed on SUNDAY, MAY 14, and diddle away the morning and forget to call her. Cheap chocolates this year or a gallon of organic car detergent is not appropriate.

Do you understand your mother loves you, and has loved you from Day One?

She could have been a state governor, the Julliard School of Music was within her reach, but she met your father, got married, life was good, then you came along. A big crash. She spent years raising children.

Your mother kept the ship on course through rough storms. She maintained nutrition and good hygiene all while safe-guarding the scholastic, dental, religious and moral fronts and kept up a positive spirit while suppressing outbursts of bad behavior. Kids. You had the energy of wild goats.

You bounced off furniture, drew crayon sketches on walls and yammered nonstop. You brought home every virus known to man and got over it in 24 hours, but your poor mother was an aching feverish zombie for two weeks. You occasionally crawled into bed with her at 3 a.m. seeking comfort and then you threw up. You ate only food that was white — and your siblings — one loved to walk into a room naked and scream while you made Getting Dressed on school mornings into a Shakespearian tragedy.

At night she lay in bed so exhausted that the thought of being intimate with your father was like thinking about running the high hurdles. She lay there planning all she must do the next day, organize a cookie sale for your Brownie Troop and make sure everybody had clean underwear all while fostering individuality — Nancy the Princess, Bobby the loveable misfit and you, the one-shoe-lost wild child.

When you were 18, when most adults found you unbearable, even your aunts and uncles looked at you and saw the decline of Western civilization and the coming of an era of arrogance and narcissism never experienced in world history, still, your mother loved you. And all your wrong decisions — puh-leeze don’t get me started.

Your mother did all this while providing cheap transportation/financial/counseling services, 18 to 20 years of this steady work and finally you graduate and she throws a party for you and at last, thank God, you’re gone. But did you throw a party for her, a party for a graduating parent? No-you-did-not.

Your mother sent you off with the best advice she had: Nothing is free. Get up early and do what you need to do before you worry about it. The way to deal with hard things is to plunge ahead and do them. Trouble is easily avoided so long as you steer away from it.

Motherhood is a huge startling parenthesis in life. When it’s over, a woman has to pick up where she left off but without the resources of her youth and dreams. Yet, she still loves you.

To show your mother you love her costs nothing but time and effort. So, read this carefully, sweet pea. Drop a card in the mail no later than Tuesday and call her NEXT SUNDAY.

You can do this. Focus. Let me know how it goes.