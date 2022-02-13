A View from the Hudson: Love conquers marriage and adjusts thermostats

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Put on a sweatshirt,” she said. “But we have steady incomes,” I said. So, we had breakfast that morning at a famous pancake eatery, my treat.

You move past those moments.

Fortunately, love is a mainspring of marriage, more powerful than greed and able to break the force of male inertia. Love has the power to raise us up from a comfortable recliner, acquire a gym membership, and ignite an explosion of activity that keeps us moving together in life’s adventures no matter the odds and circumstances.

A source of joy and happiness during the lockdown in the pandemic was the constant, daily assurance that you married the right person. A smart person, given to humor and delightful conversation, kind enough to motion towards her mouth as we sit at the dining room table indicating I have marinara sauce on my chin. She alone operates our coffee maker because if I try to engage it, I fail, and I become volcanic, shouting words that can startle a flock of birds outside into sudden flight.