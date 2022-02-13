A View from the Hudson: Love conquers marriage and adjusts thermostats

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, me, making a rare winter outdoor appearance given that February is a good month to stay inside and enjoy your blessings.
Recent snows linger on and my normal grumpiness dissipates, along with my urge to bash people on the head with my umbrella when they fail to give a proper turn-signal. I gently spread blueberry jam on a piece of toast and taste the sweetness of life. I speak softly to the lady across the table. Marriage is a true test — to make a happy life with your most-informed critic, and thanks to her patience, we have a good life.
Our marriage has cleared many hurdles, one in particular — the household thermostat — which can push a marriage onto the shoreline rocks. You wake up one morning and you can see your breath.
I like a cozy house around 70 degrees because life-sustaining blood remains liquid. However, I’m married to Louise, who yearns for Antarctica, has thermonuclear hot flashes, and she adores icicles on kitchen faucets. And she’s budget savvy.
I reset the thermostat to “Baby Birds” and made a cup of hot coffee. Soon Her Majesty appeared in the kitchen barefoot, wearing a thin summer cotton gown and informed me “It’s like the tropics in here. What? We live in Ecuador?” I stated that apparently during the night the thermostat was set low — a financial move on her part? Did the banks fold while we slept? Should we start selling Elvis portraits on the roadside?
“Put on a sweatshirt,” she said. “But we have steady incomes,” I said. So, we had breakfast that morning at a famous pancake eatery, my treat.
You move past those moments.
Fortunately, love is a mainspring of marriage, more powerful than greed and able to break the force of male inertia. Love has the power to raise us up from a comfortable recliner, acquire a gym membership, and ignite an explosion of activity that keeps us moving together in life’s adventures no matter the odds and circumstances.
A source of joy and happiness during the lockdown in the pandemic was the constant, daily assurance that you married the right person. A smart person, given to humor and delightful conversation, kind enough to motion towards her mouth as we sit at the dining room table indicating I have marinara sauce on my chin. She alone operates our coffee maker because if I try to engage it, I fail, and I become volcanic, shouting words that can startle a flock of birds outside into sudden flight.
Valentine’s Day is approaching and the world is lightening up yet these long dark evenings are a lovely time of day, especially for those of us who had industriousness poured into us during childhood, but when the sun sets, the old newspaper columnist puts the story drafts aside and lights a candle and the lady pours a glass of kombucha tea. It’s time for conversation, which is at the heart of a good marriage and a kid brought up as a country Baptist, believing that God notes every word that comes out of your mouth, is at a huge disadvantage at light-hearted conversation. So, I listen a lot and enjoy her company.
That’s what love and long-lived marriages are about, the ordinariness of the days. No big plans, no big events. The wonder of coffee, of clean sorted socks, of pancakes. Last night’s lasagna supper was delicious, the conversation delightful.
You are blessed to be loved. Lord forgive us if we do not appreciate that enough. Happy Valentine’s Day.
