A View from the Hudson: Local squirrel inspires timely thoughts

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, though earlier I was listening to coffee drip and looked out the kitchen window to see a squirrel sitting at eye level in the maple tree outside, staring in, looking straight at me. In the backyard, a gentleman wore a vest with lettering that indicated he was searching for underground electric lines but stopped to light a cigarette.

The squirrel had no worthwhile reason to stare at me and I had no good reason to stare at the squirrel and the man outside was standing still, blue smoke pouring out of his nose. We were all just wasting time. After a minute the squirrel ran to a nearby oak, I finally poured myself a cup of coffee, and the man resumed his search.

The planet spins, time flies, it’s 9 a.m. and suddenly it’s 2:30 p.m. and I’m trying to eliminate wasted time such as the hours I spend searching the house for mailing envelopes and paper clips. But I get sidetracked cleaning out my email file, which is loaded every morning with messages like “I’m running for District Judge in Humbolt County, Iowa, to save you from …” and I, who don’t live anywhere near Iowa nor do I care to, must take the time to unsubscribe from the mailing list, which consists of five separate steps and while I’m spending time doing that, six fundraising emails arrive from the National Rifle Association wanting to protect me from invading Canadians and all this is written by professional fundraisers and sent to thousands of people on mailing lists purchased by campaigns and it’s like being attacked by a swarm of yellowjackets.

Plus, I hate to waste time.

Especially since people my age are dropping faster than bugs in a cloud of DDT. I’ve come to despise shirt collars that have to be buttoned in order to wear a tie — wasting time due to failed attempts to get the button fastened in that small collar hole, my life dribbling away. I would prefer we outlaw men’s dress ties, along with cauliflower and telemarketers.

I hate to waste time. Have I said that? This year I’m avoiding gabby people who tend to interrupt a conversation with know-it-all monologues. If I were to mention the usefulness of duct tape for a recent home repair, they’d give a spontaneous lecture on how duct tape was invented by Johnson & Johnson’s Permacel division for military use in World War II and because it shed water like a duck, soldiers referred to it as “duck tape” and it greatly influenced post-war adhesive products and has found it’s way into Retro American art and while this is impressive, it kills a conversation stone dead.

Of course, some time wastage is unavoidable, such as temporary interdimensional dementia in which physical objects like a hammer placed on the kitchen counter floats through the air and now rests on the hallway table. A grilled cheese sandwich mysteriously appears on an empty bookshelf. But all of this is good for the daily exercise I get tracking misplaced things down. I’ve lost a little weight.

The irony of it all?

You’ve wasted time reading my grievances. But no worries, some tips to save time:

1. Renounce materialism and reduce search times for checkbooks and envelopes.

2. Paper, postage stamps, deodorant, grilled sandwiches, screwdrivers, extension cords, key fobs, shovels and cellphones should all be kept on the hallway table.

3. Call a professional for home repairs, then you only repair once.

Nevertheless, life is good so let’s keep in touch — as time allows.