A View from the Hudson: Local old guy trains hard everyday

I am grateful for all that I have, even this glass of lemon water I made with a fresh lemon (no sugar), a delightful fruity experience, sipped as I write this story.

My parents, hardworking Baptists, never to my knowledge made lemon flavored water. They were tea drinkers, loyal to Lipton Tea because Arthur Godfrey said that was the best tea you could drink. Arthur smiled in advertisements like he knew your name and when he spoke, he made the tea sound like something you really needed in your life. You knew church attendance, not tea, was something you really needed in your life but commercial advertising convinced us there was room for both and for that we were grateful.

Lemon water is evidence that a sour bitter person can become a refreshing delightful friend. This country has it’s share of emotional self-obsessed people who make small events into major crises. It’s not a problem for me, I have friends on both sides of the political spectrum and we have wonderful conversations, share wisdom, tell jokes, and swap recipes. Seneca said, “There are more things, Lucilius, that frighten us than injure us, and we suffer more in imagination than in reality.” Which teaches that an emotion is not a fact or even an intelligent thought.