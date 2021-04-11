A View from the Hudson: Local old guy trains hard everyday

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, enjoying April weather.
The days are longer, I got my last COVID shot two weeks ago, the company handling our Mississippi river cruise called to say bring face masks, and I recently asked my mother what’s new on the farm and she said “Not much — you?”
Life is a chain of events.
Things change.
“Love-bomb” is now in the updated Oxford English Dictionary and so is “amenitize” and “codeathon” (large meeting or conference of software designers, computer manufacturers, program writers, etc), and “cooked-up,” “co-decision,” “kitchen-sink” (verb: to announce losses pertaining to negative financial results) and “jinx” (when two people say the same thing simultaneously). This is not the Billy Bob English Dictionary folks, this is O.X.F.O.R.D, this is intelligent people in medieval gowns with solemn expressions who possess doctorate degrees and live across The Pond where “apologize” is spelled with an “s.”
But I am too old to get worked up over words. Some of my high school friends are now in care centers where machines make hissing noises and voices whisper in the hallway. Any day I could awake and find myself waiting for a nurse to bring pills.
And so, I’ll not grumble over dictionary content, I am going to be grateful for what I have — my recliner, my laptop, a good book — lest my complaining attract the Angel of Attitude Adjustment who is responsible for handing out kidney stones.
I am grateful for all that I have, even this glass of lemon water I made with a fresh lemon (no sugar), a delightful fruity experience, sipped as I write this story.
My parents, hardworking Baptists, never to my knowledge made lemon flavored water. They were tea drinkers, loyal to Lipton Tea because Arthur Godfrey said that was the best tea you could drink. Arthur smiled in advertisements like he knew your name and when he spoke, he made the tea sound like something you really needed in your life. You knew church attendance, not tea, was something you really needed in your life but commercial advertising convinced us there was room for both and for that we were grateful.
Lemon water is evidence that a sour bitter person can become a refreshing delightful friend. This country has it’s share of emotional self-obsessed people who make small events into major crises. It’s not a problem for me, I have friends on both sides of the political spectrum and we have wonderful conversations, share wisdom, tell jokes, and swap recipes. Seneca said, “There are more things, Lucilius, that frighten us than injure us, and we suffer more in imagination than in reality.” Which teaches that an emotion is not a fact or even an intelligent thought.
Thoughts and facts thrust themselves in your face as happened several years ago when Louise was pinned between our two cars. Her car had rolled backward down our steep driveway, she was caught in the middle. We got her out and dialed 911. The EMT’s and Statesville Fire Department were there in minutes, calmed the panicky husband, and whisked Louise and her cracked ribs away to the emergency room. I’ll never forget those people. Louise was going to be fine.
Now when I see emergency vehicles drive by with flashing lights I think “There goes Competence” and I’m grateful.
I always wanted to be thought reasonably intelligent, but gratitude was easier to reach and so I took that. Now like emergency professionals, I want to be competent at my job — to be a pleasant grateful old guy — so I train hard every day.
