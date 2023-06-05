I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved while trying to wrap my mind around the fact that a Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen won the top award at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Versatile hounds and a hard-working Australian sheepdog lost out to a petit basset that takes great pictures and grows shaggy hair that can be made into, I don’t know — couch pillows.

I read the story thrice (Bible speak for “three times”), it said nothing about criteria but splattered the page with “first in his breed to win” and exceptional “showmanship”. Apparently, he showed a lot of attitude and cuteness which overrode the need to demonstrate useful skills. He appears friendly and cuddly, but still.

Huskies pull sleds that bring medicine and seal meat to Eskimo villages. Blood hounds track escaped convicts, Saint Bernards carry needed liquids to lost mountain climbers and leads them to safety. German Shepherds assist law enforcement in confrontations with criminals, sheepdogs round-up scattered sheep, and collies locate lost children (see every other episode of “Lassie”). But a petit basset is simply a charming room accessory that poops in the backyard.

“Hudson, my coffee is getting cold.” you say. “What’s your point?” I’m getting to that.

The thing is, we need to get back to honoring and recognizing competence and work over attitude and sensationalism.

I say this as one who recently experienced a small but painful medical encounter during which skill and competence — having the ability to analyze a problem, arrive at a reasonable plan to deal with the issue and apply the necessary skills to resolve the problem — is all-important. The surgeon, Dr. James Foxworthy, entered the room, examined my painfully swollen hand, and I became the focus of highly complex skills and science. I was now the center of years of surgical experience and knowledge. After ten minutes, two weeks of intense mind-numbing pain was gone and life returned to normal. I admire his competency more than I care about his hair style.

Our society is love-drunk over personal-expression. I grew up when children were hushed so grown-ups could talk. So, it’s interesting to see the obsession with self-expression in people today. Forget social media, Twitter, or Instagram, check out a typical kitchen cupboard today.

Growing up we all had identical white coffee mugs given as marketing tools by local gas stations and now we have coffee mugs and T-shirts that project self-expression and attitude— pictures of Trump or Biden, quotes from rock bands (“All You Need Is Love), cartoons, nasty retorts, and T-shirt advice (“Choose Happy”).

When I was todays T-shirt age I wore a beard, a navy peacoat with the collar turned up, long hair and jeans, and smoked unfiltered cigarettes to create an intellectual anti-bourgeois Russian- writer image for myself, but it was all fake. I wrote English essay papers based on CliffsNotes and spoke words and phrases like “groovy”, “sock it to me”, and “far out, man”.

My real education began in church and on our farm where livestock and crops depend on your competency and skills. I learned to work hard, that menial jobs were my cup of tea.

You learn there is more to life than politics and opinions, that bringing water to a corralled animal, repairing your own lawnmower, changing a car tire for an elderly person, are threads that weave substance into your existence and leads to this, writing a story about real life for nice people, like you.

So don’t be a petit basset, bring the medicine. Lead someone to safety. Find a lost child. Help someone gather their scattered sheep.