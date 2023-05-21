I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, having returned from the dentist office where I was astonished to see brochures showing smiling faces with perfect upper teeth and clean glowing gums. How do people do that?

Somehow, I’d gotten dental floss wedged in my teeth and I couldn’t properly close my mouth. I called my dentist, Dr. Philip Beaver, and fortunately Sharon, the dental hygienist, was on duty. She addressed my fears (“Relax, floss removal has a 100% survival rate.”) and made me think women should have taken over dentistry long ago. They have a calming, cheerful effect.

I’ve had decades of dentistry, my mouth is the northwest passage of the dental world, the shock and awe of molar formation. The male dentist I had in my childhood worked on my mouth as if I were an inanimate machine, like a defective water pump; pain was part of the procedure.

All of us, when we sit in the dentist chair, become 6-year-old children. Fortunately, Sharon had a light touch, was sympathetic, patient and addressed me as “dear” and “sweetie,” which mostly wiped away my thoughts of the End Times and the Day of Judgement.

Thirty minutes later I drove home feeling that here amid sensationalized viruses, climate change and the last gasps of democracy, was evidence of progress in the world. Women were taking key roles in male-dominated professions, GPS and iPhones guide you instantly to the nearest donut shop (Daylight Donuts), texting allows me to keep in touch with our sons, and my wife (aka Her Majesty) and I have made a good life together.

There’s a lot of good in the world and that brought me joy. I smiled.

Joy is a wonderful experience, a marvelous state of mind. It’s the sum of who we are when we’re cooking with gas, so put on your big-boy pants, stop bellyaching, swing for the fences, aim for the stars, do your best and forget the rest and wop bop a loo bop a lop bam boom.

Thanks to progressive political policies, schools do not encourage joy. Kids no longer sing about alabaster skies or the sweet land of liberty, instead they learn about transgender athletes and the deficiencies of a free society. Joy among newspaper columnists is rare, joy was removed from college lit years ago. Now, the 89.241% of newspaper columnists who dwell on doom and gloom puts the rest of us in a bad light.

My parents were circumspect and didn’t talk about love and joy, they lived it. I came from people who loved each other, a profound blessing.

I grew up in the shade of happiness surrounded by sweet corn and large gardens with ripe tomatoes. So many times, bad feelings and hurt were dispelled not by talk and political jargon, but by simple gestures of love — a pat on the shoulder, a nod of approval, a grilled cheese sandwich made just for me.

I’m now beyond the age when anger is permissible. I’m a working writer, an elected official and a proud grandfather married to a loving woman. Our sons are happy and I have good friends, so my bum foot isn’t a major factor in life. A person could be angry about the political extremes in our country, but we’ve lived through other crises in my lifetime, costly wars, assassinations, the civil rights struggle, and anyway, the future is not mine, it now belongs to the young.

So, hang in there. Relax. Be thankful. Smile. Oh, and everybody remember, brush twice each day and don’t forget to floss — carefully.