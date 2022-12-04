A View from the Hudson: It's just winter, get over it

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, wondering why so many people consider winter a time of dreary Biblical punishment? Current weather forecasts are delivered in ominous Anthony Fauci tones as though temperatures below 36 degrees were an outbreak of cholera and a TV news lady sensationalizes a snowstorm “lashing” the Lake Michigan area. Whips lash, my dear, snow floats gently to the earth. Calm down.

The truth is, bitter cold brings people and couples closer together. I love winter.

It is a social phenomenon for which there are no accurate statistics — increase ratios of hugging to wind chill results in the desire for skin on skin contact to ward off the cold of darkness. This morning I was pouring coffee when my wife approached me at the kitchen counter and asked, “Scratch my back, please. Hard, between my shoulders.” So, I did. She said, “Harder, please” and I heard sighs of pleasure. Cold weather dries the skin and it feels good to be scratched. This is called social grooming. Birds do it, bees do it, even educated fleas do it, so, why not scratch and do it for love? Somebody queue up Cole Porter.

My wife and I are opposites — she’s social, I’m introverted, she’s easy going, I shun social activities except those required for worship and public service. She goes out with girlfriends and returns home sometime later-ish, I go shooting clays with only one friend at a time and I set strict time limits for conducting errands, she makes quilts for people in need, I occasionally get up and walk to the refrigerator and call it a day. We could go to counseling and confront our issues, but for now, tactile lip contact when passing in the hall is a solution that works quite well.

Winter is my season.

Summer heat makes me stupid. This has been proved over and over. I’ve gone to the Florida Keys and various beaches and each time I sat in a sweat induced stupor while critical judgement and fine motor skills dropped to a vegetative level. In short, I should have used sunscreen.

Silence is another blessing of winter. Windows are closed, mouths are buried in scarfs, and nobody goes outside unless it’s absolutely necessary. And snow! Snow muffles sound and snowflakes whisper as they fall.

It’s cold this morning, construction traffic near us, normally a constant, is nonexistent so I can hear the ticking of our grandfather clock. It was a gift my wife’s father gave to her mother decades ago. We inherited the clock when her parents passed away. To hear it ticking is to feel grateful for a home and the basic fact we are alive, warm, and able to take sustenance without assistance.

But the real beauty of winter is the fact that young or old, Democrat or Republican, rich or poor, we must all go through winter together. Winter demands indoor grouping, unification, and that we be on our best herd behavior.

On a 32-degree morning in Statesville, when I walk into a supermarket, I feel comradeship. The shoppers pushing carts down the aisles do not have to meet a story deadline, the young cashier cannot know what it was like to physically dial a rotary telephone, and few can appreciate the trials of being raised fundamental Baptist, but by gosh, we have all felt the wind “lash” our face and felt treacherous ice beneath our feet — thus we have a kinship born of cold. Disagreements can wait until spring.

For all its faults, winter comes with blessings. Thank you, Lord, for this glorious cold season.