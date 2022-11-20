A View from the Hudson: It’s Thanksgiving, no crying in the gravy

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s Thanksgiving week and at the risk of sounding like Pastor Jim Bob from Beaver Knob, the best thing about Thanksgiving, y’all, is the thankfulness. Be thankful for home, health, church, procrastination, the Constitution, a first-rate cheeseburger, and the tragic mistakes you survived and those you’ve managed to avoid. Today you are basically OK and soon to eat a plate of turkey, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes.

I wasted a few years of my life pursuing music, and what if I’d stumbled on to success? I’d likely be manic depressive, divorced, trashing people on Instagram and on a first name basis with a drug rehab counselor in Arizona. I’ve been blessed with mediocrity.

By now you have somehow navigated the treacherous waters of life and avoided the bony hand of death, you have not thrown your savings down a rat hole, and you have not contracted a tick-borne disease so rare they plan to name if after you. See, now you’re smiling.

But you do feel bad for those millions of turkeys, the desperate frustrated lives they led, imprisoned, and denied basic free-range rights. Yet, they accomplished their career goals and were then slaughtered and processed rather than moved to Florida for a comfortable retirement in a gated community. They learned, too late, that success can ruin your life.

It could be a sad moment, but for us Americans something about turkey says, “Thank you, Lord, for your grace and your blessings and your never-ending love.” Broccoli does not say that — never has, never will.

In addition to turkey and the feast, I’m thankful to live in this great country. Take a drive and see for yourself.

War does not exist on our soil. The economy is finnicky but it always has been and people are living longer with extended quality of life. People still read books and sing songs like “America the Beautiful” and know the verse about spacious skies and amber waves of grain. I don’t know where the anti-American public media people live because on every street I walk, in every city I visit, I see people of all races in love with this country, courteous to each other, discussing the weather and children, willing to help, and proud of our flag.

I’m thankful to grow old and gain some perspective on life.

I was lucky to come along in the age of antibiotic medicines and in the ninth grade survived a near fatal case of breath-stealing double pneumonia that required hospitalization for forty days, receiving painful antibiotic needle injections several times a day. I was admitted the day before Thanksgiving and released in January. Snow came on Christmas eve and I observed it from a hospital window. On Christmas morning Santa Claus walked into my room, ho-ho-ho’d and asked if I had a girlfriend. I weakly croaked “no,” and he winked and said he’d see what he could do.

You learn that kindness makes the best memories and I still marvel at the miracle of breathing.

Sure, we live in an unjust world, mortality has us by the throat, we live in a culture of complaint, and yet, we must admit, there is much to be grateful for. So, before we dig in and feed like jackals on the carcass of a fallen zebra, have a pause and give thanks.

Many of you will resume toting the barge and lifting the bale afterwards, but right now forget your troubles and enjoy the faces around the table. No crying in the gravy. Count your blessings. Smile. Happy Thanksgiving.