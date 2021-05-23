A View from the Hudson: It’s summer and joy’s just outside your window

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s May, and with school coming to a close, small children stare out windows at freedom, knowing the heavy hand of homework, grammar and math will soon be stayed.
This cues a neighbor down the street to purchase a plastic blow-up pool for their small child who apparently desires to become amphibious. This will require adult supervision in the backyard, sitting in a lawn chair under an umbrella, reading a book, trying not to look at a clock every five minutes.
I did pool duty when our boys were young but I read the sort of books that aren’t suitable for poolside. You want a novel that features a beautiful young woman rising in the corporate world, becomes a CEO, takes different lovers, and lives in a world of intrigue, but that’s not my cup of tea. I like reading William Sydney Porter known as O. Henry (a fellow North Carolinian), which is nothing but sudden twists. You read a few paragraphs, the plot takes a hard turn, confused, you must get up and take a walk, which doesn’t make for good child supervision.
Porter would get a kick out of watching kids swim and play. He liked the action that comes with joy and once described a happy character as “…prancing around invidiously like an irremediable turkey gobbler …”
And that is what a child does for us — shows us joy in action and I’m prompted to wonder — what do I love and enjoy as much?
Well, ice cream for one, and the two first drafts of this newspaper column spread out on the kitchen table — a cooked literary stew, I just need to tweak the seasoning. When I’m finished, I’ll head to the mountains with no planned schedule, a rare luxury and joy available only to movie stars and hoboes but on occasion, to you and to me.
At the height of the COVID lockdown I watched a dancing contest on TV. An elderly couple took slow cautious steps onto the dance floor. They seemed hesitant, then suddenly proceeded to sashay, twist, and shimmy-shimmy up a storm and ended the dance with a terrific spin and dip, executed so well the crowed leaped to their feet is if bitten by weasels, and yelled, and whooped, and whistled. I loved that. It’s pure joy when someone aims high, hits the mark dead on, causing us to jump up, clap and yell.
I recently saw an old black and white presentation of Marty Robbins singing “El Paso”. It’s a story about love that goes horribly wrong. The cowboy is shot by the woman’s jealous lover and dies with a burning pain in his side. We’ve all lost at love before; we know that burning pain.
The joyful child in the blow-up pool has, no doubt, cried over playground slights and disappointments and will later cry over high school loves. Nobody ever “gets over” lost love, not even cowboys. Love is a whimsical thing and it’s a wonder people survive it.
But joy has the power to sweep away hurt and misery. People still fall in love. The country is on the skids and still people go to the trouble of seducing each other.
So, you look out a window and believe that joy is out there waiting for you somewhere — a child splashing in a pool. The surprise catch of a nine pound bass. You and your love doing the shimmy-shimmy on a dance floor.
It’s summer and joy is out there, I’ve seen it, and I hope you find it.
Readers can write to joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook. He is the author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”.