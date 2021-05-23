A View from the Hudson: It’s summer and joy’s just outside your window

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, it’s May, and with school coming to a close, small children stare out windows at freedom, knowing the heavy hand of homework, grammar and math will soon be stayed.

This cues a neighbor down the street to purchase a plastic blow-up pool for their small child who apparently desires to become amphibious. This will require adult supervision in the backyard, sitting in a lawn chair under an umbrella, reading a book, trying not to look at a clock every five minutes.

I did pool duty when our boys were young but I read the sort of books that aren’t suitable for poolside. You want a novel that features a beautiful young woman rising in the corporate world, becomes a CEO, takes different lovers, and lives in a world of intrigue, but that’s not my cup of tea. I like reading William Sydney Porter known as O. Henry (a fellow North Carolinian), which is nothing but sudden twists. You read a few paragraphs, the plot takes a hard turn, confused, you must get up and take a walk, which doesn’t make for good child supervision.

Porter would get a kick out of watching kids swim and play. He liked the action that comes with joy and once described a happy character as “…prancing around invidiously like an irremediable turkey gobbler …”